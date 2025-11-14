‘Met with Such a Disgusting Attitude’: Manager Kicks Black Customer Out of Restaurant Because She Didn’t Leave a Tip After Bad Service

A Black woman’s interaction with a restaurant waitress and manager went viral and drew numerous comments online after the staff members booted her from the establishment for not leaving a tip.

The video, posted by KayLianie on TikTok, shows an encounter between the diner, a waitress, and a manager at the Grand Bistro Vietnamese Restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri.

In the caption, the diner wrote that when she visited the restaurant, she sat down and ordered a bowl of phở.

TikToker KayLianie made a video after she was asked not to return to a restaurant for refusing to tip. (Photo: TikTok/KayLianie)

She explained that shortly after receiving her food, the waitress brought her the check, even though she wanted to order more food.

“Also I wanted to order more food but it was like she was trying to rush me to leave,” the caption reads. “I have NEVER been met with such a disgusting attitude.”

She goes on to explain that when she signed the check, the manager approached her and asked whether she would add gratuity, telling her she couldn’t dine at the restaurant again if she didn’t.

In the video, KayLianie is seen explaining to the waitress that the manager told her she wouldn’t be “welcome here anymore” if she didn’t tip.

“We work for only like $2 an hour,” the waitress explains. “We work depends on tips.”

“But you can’t force somebody to leave a tip,” KayLianie says.

“Well then, I’m not gonna service you. ‘Cause why am I here? To bring you food,” the waitress responds.

The manager then tells KayLianie to “not come back here anymore,” and firmly tells her to “Get out.”

As KayLianie walks toward the exit, the waitress says, “You so pretty, and you eat, and you don’t f—king tip. That’s horrible.”

After some back-and-forth about restaurant etiquette, the manager urges KayLianie to leave.

I wish I would have been able to record the first half of this interaction!! I was so shocked at what I was hearing it took me a second to process. It blew my mind how disrespectful the owner of this restaurant was. Not to mention when I first entered the restaurant I visabily noticed it was predominantly YT and Asian people. I didn't care about that so I still sat down. I ordered pho and 5 minutes into me eating my food the lady brought me the check asking if that's all I wanted. I thought it was weird taking into consideration the other people around me were not being met with the same treatment. Also I wanted to order more but it was like she was trying to rush me to leave. I have NEVER been met with such a disgusting attitude. Then for me to be signing the check and the manager bluntly tells me if I don't tip his waiter, I can never come back. Then the lady tried to explain she only makes 2 dollars an hour…. and I responded "that's your manager". Don't try to explain yourself to me after your manager already approached me disrespectful. I meet disrespect with the same energy. I'm not responsible for why you get paid so low and quite frankly idgaf. It pissed me off for the simple fact tips are customary and telling me if I don't tip to never come back is the rudest way to speak to someone, and I took that as a sign to never go where I'm not accepted and/or being harassed. I politely paid for my food and left without tipping. If the waitress asked me politely I wouldn't have minded giving her a tip but for the management to approach me disrespectful, NO. I won't come back. Honestly, I wouldn't recommend anyone go here. I'll post a picture of the restaurant in the comments.

KayLianie recounted the entire experience to viewers, adding her thoughts on how restaurants should establish mandatory tipping policies if they require gratuity from their customers.

“To me, if you notice you’re paying your workers $2 an hour, there should be gratuity or there should be a mandatory tip and then both of those signs should be posted, so that when people come in, they know that there’s a mandatory tip. Not walk up to people and be harassing them for tips or forcing them to tip,” she said.

Many viewers agreed with KayLianie’s sentiments and lambasted the manager’s and waitress’s dreadful customer service.

“That was no way to speak to you! I believe in tipping, and I work in the service industry… however, harassing someone about a tip is unacceptable. And it for sure doesn’t make anyone want to tip you after that,” one person commented.

“If the tip is considered mandatory at their establishment they they need to post signage and add gratuity to the check matching the policy on their signage. Otherwise, the tip is always optional,” another viewer wrote.

In the restaurant’s recent Google reviews, some people left one-star reviews and criticized the staff for demanding tips, while others praised the decision to kick the customer out.

“Props for removing that customer who somehow survived adulthood without learning restaurant basics. If you can’t tip, why are you even dining in? Go stare at your fridge or something. And to the people defending that circus act: you’re the reason warnings exist on shampoo bottles. Don’t like the rules of restaurants? Perfect — stay out of them.”

“Huge applause for escorting that ‘I don’t tip’ genius out the door. Dining out with no tip is like showing up to a potluck empty-handed but still packing a to-go plate. And anyone siding with that behavior? Bless your hearts — you’re doing the absolute most with the absolute least. If restaurants bother you that much, don’t go. The world will survive without your presence.”