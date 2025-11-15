‘Looks Like … a Severe Stroke?’: New Viral Video Has Viewers Convinced Trump and Another World Leader Are Hiding the Same Medical Mystery

President Donald Trump’s health has been the subject of nonstop speculation for months — but a new viral video has pushed the conversation into overdrive.

A fresh clip circulating online shows another powerful figure exhibiting a strange, unsettling hand movement that instantly reminded viewers of Trump’s own recent physical anomalies. Within hours, social media was flooded with comparisons, wild theories, and renewed questions about whether both men are battling the same underlying medical issue.

Video captures Donald Trump nodding off at his White House roundtable meeting. Photo credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

When viewers realized the clip featured Russian President Vladimir Putin, the alarm bells got even louder.

At an event on a basketball court recently with a health expert, Putin is seen furiously clenching his right hand, before reaching out to shake the expert’s hand. That’s when eagle-eyed reporters noticed something really odd.

The 73-year-old Putin’s hand is covered in swollen, bulging veins with tendons popping out on what appears to be “thin, wrinkled skin,” as several news outlets reported.

Another viewer observed another issue with Putin’s leg, “His legs are shaking. i think he has difficulty standing for more than a few minutes. It looks like he suffers from some kind of health issues.”

“Every time I think of Putin, TRUMP automatically comes to mind. It’s like those two are synonymous. I’m very serious,” an X user commented.

Several users pointed out medical concerns between the world leaders.

“Same disease of the soul perhaps but the two have very different dementias – Trump very likely has some kind of vascular mediated dementia, Putin pretty clearly has Parkinson’s or something closely mimiking Parkinson’s disease,” observed another.

“Looks like the results of a severe stroke?” wondered another.

And the comparisons to Trump aren’t coming out of nowhere.

The same widespread speculation has engulfed Trump in the short nine months since his second term began. Trump, at 79, is the oldest person to ever start a presidential term — and his persistent health issues in recent months are becoming impossible for critics and medical observers to ignore.

And none of them can explain how Trump signed 1,500 pardons for the J6 criminal insurrectionist/terrorists with this bruised hand! Hmmm… pic.twitter.com/9yGr9e2Cer — CLR711 (@CLR7111) October 30, 2025

Earlier this year, the White House confirmed Trump was diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency after photos showed his ankles visibly swollen — a condition that can cause leg fatigue, circulation problems, and skin changes.

His physician later admitted that Trump underwent vascular ultrasound studies, ruling out deep-vein thrombosis but confirming chronic circulation issues.

This also isn’t the first time Putin’s hands have been the subject of media attention and have even led to suggestions over the past years that he’s suffering from any number of illnesses, from cancer to Parkinson’s disease.

The Russian leader is notoriously secretive about his health — so much so that a specialized security team reportedly collects his bodily waste during foreign trips to prevent adversaries from analyzing his DNA or health status, according to Business Insider.

Trump’s most lingering medical concern that’s played out in public are his bruised hands. Photos of Trump in August showed a large, dark bruise on his right hand — previously hidden by makeup — which the White House attributed to “minor soft-tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use.” Several other photos has gone viral since.

Medical experts noted that CVI and unexplained hand bruising aren’t uncommon in older adults, but taken together, they raised broader questions about cardiovascular strain, especially given Trump’s age.

He’s also seemed out of touch and visibly confused at times over the past months and even fell asleep at several public events.

The Sleeping Don#ReleaseTheTrumpEpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/w1gvLC37O9 — Impeach Trump Now‼️🙏🏼💙🦋🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇵🇸🇳🇴 (@ladymindful) November 8, 2025

In late October, Trump claimed he underwent an MRI as part of a routine physical — his second in six months — even though MRIs are not part of standard presidential health screenings. The White House declined to elaborate.

The conversation around both leaders’ health — and the parallels between them — is only growing louder, especially as more footage circulates showing Trump’s swollen hand, bruises, and mobility issues alongside Putin’s latest viral clip.