‘Nurse! Where’s My Nurse?’: Trump’s Desperate Hunt for Karoline Leavitt Sparks Caregiver Jokes After He Freezes On Question — Then Yells Her Nickname

Donald Trump has never met a person he couldn’t slap a bizarre nickname on, and at this point, it’s starting to feel less like a quirk and more like a strange obsession.

From senators to Supreme Court justices, no one is safe from the president’s bad habit of rebranding people with monikers that range from playful to downright condescending.

His latest target is Karoline Leavitt — the youngest White House press secretary in American history — who’s learning that working for Trump often means accepting whatever title he decides to give you at the time.

TOPSHOT – White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt watches as US President Donald Trump (R) speaks aboard Air Force One while travelling from Japan to South Korea on October 29, 2025. Trump heads on October 29 for South Korea, where a key meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping could produce a truce in the blistering trade war between the world’s two largest economies. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

‘I’m Stealing That’: Governor Gavin Newsom Hits Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with a Savage New Nickname, and Fans Say It’s Spot-On

The scene unfolded during Trump’s meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday, Nov. 7. While speaking with reporters at the White House, the president tried to immediately locate Leavitt to step in and answer a question.

Instead of moving on, he made a fuss in the room about the MAGA microphone that he calls his “superstar.”

“I’d like to ask Karoline? Where’s Karoline?” said Trump. “I’d like to ask Karoline a question. Where is she? Uh oh. She deserted us. She deserted me! Our great Karoline superstar deserted me.”

Trump: "In fact, I'd like to ask Karoline. Where's Karoline? I'd like to ask Karoline a question. Uh oh. She deserted us. She deserted me!" pic.twitter.com/HV0dVjaava — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

The moment instantly went viral, drawing both laughter and criticism online. Many seemed to lock in on how dependent he seems and played up the narrative that the 79-year-old is having cognitive challenges and needed his flock to help him out.

“If it were anyone else, my heart would be crumbling. This is the sound of a dementia patient crying out for a caregiver. But since it’s him? Eff him,” wrote one person on Threads.

Taking a jab at Leavitt’s 60-year-old billionaire husband, another social media user wrote on X, “Apparently, her credentials for this job wasn’t her conservative politics or her Catholic school education. It’s she’s already married to a geriatric man and knows how to take care of them.”

Fans kept the jokes coming, with one quipping, “She probably went to grab a fresh diaper for her doped-up daddy.”

“Nurse. Where’s my nurse? I need to ask her a question,” wrote one person. Yet, a few wondered, “wrote, “Did she DROP EVERYTHING and come sprinting into the room?????”

Trump’s other reported nicknames for Leavitt — including “Machine Gun Lips” and “Pretty Lips,” the latter allegedly used as a pet name for his press secretary — were also mentioned, adding even more fuel to the online chatter.

🚨WTF: Donald Trump completely demeans Karoline Leavitt.



“She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips – they move like a machine gun.”



Yeah. He’s definitely on the list.



pic.twitter.com/EZHhXgRS3U — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 2, 2025

His track record for nicknames is long and infamous — from “Little Marco” and “Sleepy Joe” to “Crazy Nancy.” Each one tends to stick, as he’s mastered the art of using name-calling as a weapon in his ongoing political theater.

However, with Leavitt, there is a difference in tone. Considering their age dynamics and his history of womanizing, it feels a little cringeworthy.

One of the first times the world heard him call her “superstar” was in August 2025 during a press event in Washington. Like the recent event, the quip came out while he was looking for her, “Where’s Karoline? Where’s my superstar?”

Trump likely thought he was offering a compliment, but to many, the term came across as patronizing.

Interestingly enough, the reality-star-turned-politician is not the only one who can come up with clever nicknames.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has jumped into the ethos, double-dosing Trump with his own playbook. He makes up names for himself and other members of his cabinet.

His name is not as sugary sweet. He calls the press secretary, “KaroLYING Leavitt,” a subtle but effective dig that stripped away a little bit of the glamour Trump had tried to attach to her.

Despite the 2028 presidential hopeful’s jabs, Trump’s superstar continues to shine when next to him, so much so that it seems that his guest started to fancy her, too, at the news conference.

“Can I get her for us?” Orbán asked Trump, as if the White House press secretary could be swapped.

Trump teased, “Karoline, the prime minister would like you to work for him in Hungary. You know what, that’s a very good decision you just made. Please don’t leave us, Karoline.”

The new mother was gracious, playing her part, and did not weigh in immediately, but when she did respond, she wrote on X, “Thank you Prime Minister Orban for being so kind, but I’m staying right here.”

Thank you Prime Minister Orban for being so kind, but I’m staying right here! 😊🇺🇸 https://t.co/0Cw9IsElpG — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 7, 2025

Trump’s “superstar” nickname might sound like a pet name — a cutesy label meant to flatter — but in public, it strips Leavitt of the authority tied to her role, shrinking her from a high-ranking official to “the Girl Friday on the team.”

That dynamic was on full display when Orbán joked about taking her home with him, a comment that landed only because Trump had already set the tone that she could be shared.