‘I Wish I Could Shoot You in the Head’: Indiana Science Teacher Accused of Slapping One Student, Threatening Another

An Indiana teacher is facing charges for allegedly slapping one of her students and telling another that she wished she could shoot him in the head.

Cherie Hofmann, a 57-year-old science teacher, was taken into custody and charged with one count of battery with bodily injury and two counts of intimidation for two separate incidents that took place last month at Corydon Central High School in Corydon, Indiana.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Madison Courier, a student told a school resource officer about one of the incidents that happened during a biology class on Oct. 22.

Cherie Hofmann (Photo: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

The student said he “spilled a little water” on the table next to him during class. Hofmann, who was standing behind him, slapped him across the right side of his head and said something like, “Don’t spill water on my tables,” the affidavit states.

The victim told police that the slap stung for a little while, but the pain eventually went away.

Two people in the class said they witnessed the moment Hoffman struck the student and told him not to spill water.

Police later notified the victim’s mother, who said she wanted to pursue assault charges against Hofmann. A report was filed after authorities contacted the Department of Child Services about the incident.

As that investigation got underway, a school staff member also approached police with another troubling report from a female student who said Hofmann had threatened to slap her. That student also told authorities that she overheard Hofmann talking about wanting to shoot one of her male classmates in the head.

When police approached the male student about the report, he said that when he asked Hofmann a question, she looked at him and said, “I wish I could shoot you in the head.”

When he asked her to repeat what she said, she rephrased the statement and said, “I meant I wish I could shoot myself in the head,” according to the affidavit.

The student said she “must’ve been having a bad day,” and told police other students nearby might have overheard the remark.

When Hofmann was arrested, she waived her Miranda rights.

Regarding the slapping incident, she told police that she merely used the fingertips of her right hand when she “gently patted” the victim on the right side of his head and told him not to spill water on her tables.

She denied ever making threats against the female student who reported her and denied making remarks about shooting a student or herself in the head.

Hofmann explained that she is a firearms instructor and would never make irresponsible comments about weapon use.

“I might think it, but I would never say it,” she said, per the affidavit.

The South Harrison Community School Corporation released a statement on Facebook confirming that an investigation involving one of their teachers was underway, but remained mute on the details: