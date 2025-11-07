‘Holy Crap!’: Trump Jumps Up in the Oval Office — and Fans Zoom In on the Man in the Background Grabbing His Nose

President Donald Trump can’t seem to shake the rumors about his overpowering scent — and a bizarre moment at the White House this week only made things worse.

During a Nov. 6 event in the Oval Office, where the 79-year-old president was announcing a new plan, attention quickly shifted when a guest suddenly collapsed behind him.

But what caught viewers’ eyes wasn’t Trump’s reaction — it was the expression of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who appeared more repulsed than concerned.

Does President Donald Trump smell so bad that he is causing his own cabinet members to cover their noses? (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

‘I Think She’s Fainting’: Trump’s Viral Photo Unravels After Fans Notice What the Italian Prime Minister Is Doing in the Background

The White House hasn’t said what caused the Oval Office guest to faint, but online theories are running wild. As the clip spread, viewers were less focused on the fall itself and more on Lutnick, who was caught pinching his nostrils while standing behind Trump.

Critics of the MAGA leader even joked that his rumored body odor might’ve been what really triggered the medical emergency — or at least cleared out the entire room.

“I’m wondering if Trump let loose, and the smell was overwhelming. Howard Lutnick kinda gives it away,” a self-professed Trump detractor tweeted in response to photos taken from the Oval Office meeting.

I’m wondering if Trump let loose 💩

And the smell was overwhelming

Howard Lutnick kinda gives it away 😂 https://t.co/U7ilJRiPyn pic.twitter.com/Jig8NbBcrE — Jacquie_RN 🩺 🇨🇦 🌷🌸👒 (@jacquie_rn) November 6, 2025

One sarcastic reply read, “Holy crap!” A second responder suggested, “Yup, dude was either knocked unconscious by the stench or was holding his breath for too long.”

“Damn shame walking around stinky as hell, pics of people holding their noses are starting to stack up. Ugh, I’m so glad I don’t have to be bothered,” a Threads user wrote.

An additional poster on the platform jokingly advised, “Hey Donnie, change your nappie. Notice the guy next to him holding his nose.”

“Imagine how bad the smell was that a MAGA loyalist couldn’t take it,” quipped another Trump critic. Plus, someone joked, “Lol, he fainted because he was downwind?? Lmaaooo.”

Trump’s alleged reputation for reeking has become a regular topic of conversation among politics watchers and D.C. insiders.

His August trip to his golf course in Scotland triggered whispers that his foulness attracts bugs. The New York City native was filmed repeatedly swatting away flying insects as he walked the greens of the Trump International at Aberdeenshire.

E. Jean Carroll on Donald Trump: “I don’t understand how people can be afraid of a fat elderly man who wears apricot makeup, his hair done up like Tippi Hedren in The Birds” pic.twitter.com/dzj1oDdghm — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 28, 2025

One of Trump’s well-known courtroom opponents recently added to that bad hygiene speculation as well. Veteran journalist E. Jean Carroll did not bite her tongue when slamming the president.

Carroll, the 81-year-old woman who won $88 million in damages from two victorious defamation lawsuits against Trump, appeared on the “Daily Beast Podcast” in October.

“He never sat still, and he talked the entire time within earshot of the jury. He belittled Alina Habba, his own attorney,” Carroll said when retelling her experience of seeing Trump in court during their 2024 civil trial.

Furthermore, Carroll also recalled, “He would spit as he was talking. He didn’t smell so good.” The ex-columnist for “Elle” magazine also blasted Trump for allegedly storming out of the courtroom.

As far as the pharmaceutical company executive needing medical attention in the Oval Office on Thursday, as Trump strangely posed for photographers, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released a statement insisting the man was “okay.”