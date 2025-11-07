‘LOOK at RFK’s FACE. PRICELESS’: Trump Refuses to Stand During His Cabinet’s Long Updates — and a Slick Camera Finally Caught Why

Sometimes the best comedy writes itself, and Donald Trump just handed the internet pure gold without even trying.

The White House hosted what was supposed to be a straightforward news conference about weight loss medication costs on Thursday, Nov. 6, with the president and his health advisers discussing important policy matters. But the internet had other plans, and those plans involved turning the POTUS into an accidental meme factory after viewers noticed something hilarious happening while Dr. Mehmet Oz was speaking in the Oval Office.

US President Donald Trump (L) looks on as Maziar Mike Doustdar, CEO of Novo Nordisk, speaks in the Oval Office during an event about weight-loss drugs at the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2025. President Trump announced deals Thursday with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower the prices of some popular weight-loss drugs. Both companies “have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug,” Trump said, “at drastic discounts.” (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

As the media event progressed with discussions about making weight loss treatments more affordable for Americans, something in the background caught people’s attention. Trump, seated during the event, appeared to have mentally left the building.

Dr. Oz linking obesity to dementia while Trump’s slumped over at his desk is absolutely a choice… pic.twitter.com/S2HMRrLX7D — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 6, 2025



‘Can Smell the Diaper’: Chinese President Asserts Dominance and Makes Trump Wait — Irritated Trump Tries His Power Handshake and Gets Stopped Cold

His eyes looked closed, his posture screamed “do not disturb,” and suddenly the policy discussion became background noise to the question everyone wanted answered: Was the president actually taking a siesta during his own event?

Social media exploded with reactions as people zoomed in on the footage.

One bewildered observer simply wrote, “Is he asleep??”

Someone else pointed out that RFK Jr. kept shooting these quick side-glances at Trump, as if he couldn’t believe what he was seeing, “LMAOFOC. and the LOOK an RFK’s FACE. PRICELESS!”

The question sparked an avalanche of responses as more people tuned in to catch Trump’s impromptu rest period.

Another person said matter-of-factly, “Trump’s napping again. His eyes are shut,” delivering the news like a nature documentary narrator spotting a rare animal in its habitat.

The roasting intensified as the clip made its rounds.

Someone else offered a playful take, writing, “Awwwww. Dozy Don has gone sleepy bo-bos,” giving the moment a nursery rhyme quality that perfectly captured how ridiculous the situation looked.

Another wrote writing, “This is hysterical. trump all slumped over, eyes closed.”

While looking at the POTUS looking too relaxed, “You can’t make this sh*t up!

The observations kept coming, with people treating Trump’s apparent drowsiness like it deserved its own live commentary track.

This wasn’t Trump’s first rodeo with public sleepiness, and the internet has receipts.

The May 2025, the grandfather of 11 was seen taking a snooze during a televised meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Another incident was at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. What was meant to be a solemn farewell for the conservative activist transformed into the Trump show. At one point at the event, Trump rested his eyes at the ceremony, swaying to music.

The sleepy saga continued beyond political gatherings.

Trump’s appearance at the U.S. Open tennis tournament this summer also featured moments where he seemed to zone out completely, eyes closed while action happened around him. These repeated instances have created an unofficial blooper reel that keeps expanding with each public outing, giving people plenty of material to work with.

The weight loss drug pricing news conference had additional chaos beyond Trump’s apparent exhaustion. A medical emergency occurred during the event, injecting genuine concern into an already wild scene. Yet even with an actual crisis unfolding, the internet stayed laser-focused on Trump’s closed eyes and maximum chill vibe.

What makes these moments comedy gold is how completely unplanned they are.

Trump managed to hijack Dr. Oz’s medical discussion without uttering a single word, simply by appearing to catch some shuteye at the most hilariously inappropriate time.

The social media reactions show exactly how much people enjoy these unscripted gems, transforming what could have been a minor footnote into a viral sensation that completely derailed the day’s intended message. Trump became the main character again, proving that sometimes you don’t need to do anything except close your eyes to steal the spotlight.