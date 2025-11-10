‘Wow!’: Oprah Winfrey’s Partner Stedman Graham Steals the Spotlight In Baby Shower Pics as Fans Scramble to Explain One Detail

Public appearances from Oprah Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, are few and far between, but his latest appearance has got fans saying they want to see more.

The businessman’s unanticipated appearance at a baby shower sent shockwaves on social media after users zoomed in on new photos.

Winfrey and the 6-foot-6 former European basketball player have been together for nearly four decades, though he prefers to stay out of the spotlight and seldom joins the media mogul on the red carpet.

Stedman Graham’s rare appearance at a baby shower delighted fans who rarely see the businessman with his longtime partner, Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon)

Over the weekend, Gayle King posted on Instagram to share a rare glimpse into a private baby shower for her son Will Bumpus and his new wife, Elise Smith, who tied the knot in 2024. The two are expecting their first child, King’s third grandchild.

Her caption read, “Breaking news! Our family is growing!! Favorite son @willgb3 and favorite daughter-in-law, the lovely @elisemariesmith have JUST given me permission to share photos from Sunday’s baby shower and their baby shoot. They can’t wait and neither can anybody who loves them! PS: Thanks to photographer PHOENIX @pheeyue for the most spectacular pictures—hope I can get more copies!”

But by the time followers reached the ninth slide, the party’s warm family moment had turned into a playful fashion debate.

Nearly everyone stuck to the assigned palette of brown tones — except Graham, who showed up in a bright emerald green polo and a navy blue blazer that had him standing out like the one person who definitely missed the dress code memo.

“Wow, there’s Stedman,” one Instagram user wrote, while another observed, “Stedman didn’t get the dress code memo.”

The mixup only added to the charm of his appearance at the intimate gathering, with many social media users finding humor in the situation.

“Well look at Stedman finally out with his girlfriend Oprah Winfrey,” one person wrote, clearly thrilled to catch a glimpse of the notoriously private couple. Another said, “Beautiful! Congrats! Stedman looking like a big tree in the middle … love him though, shout out South Jersey!!”

Gayle King shares photos from her son’s baby shower attended by Oprah Winfrey, Stedman (green shirt) and more loved ones. (Photo: @gayleking/Instagram)

The lighthearted commentary continued as another observer noted, “So beautiful… shout out Stedman. We don’t see you enough, but you’re looking good!”

The excitement was palpable in the comment section, with someone else chiming in, “So good to see Stedman. Congrats on the new baby!”

The relationship between Winfrey, King, and Graham extends far beyond typical friendship and partnership boundaries.

The trio has been spotted traveling together on numerous occasions, demonstrating a unique dynamic that has fascinated the public for decades.

I love seeing random vintage clips on TikTok. I feel like I've never heard Stedman speak before and I definitely did NOT know his last name. 🥴 #oprah #oprahwinfrey pic.twitter.com/DeUSWxDDVm — Gwen 💫 (@GabwithGwen) February 23, 2024

Their bond represents a modern take on chosen family, where friendship and romantic partnership coexist harmoniously. King and Winfrey’s friendship, spanning over four decades, includes Graham as an integral part of their inner circle, creating a support system that transcends conventional relationship definitions, according to Women.com.

Graham’s relationship with Winfrey has always sparked curiosity, particularly regarding their decision to remain unmarried despite their decades-long partnership.

The couple got engaged in 1992 but never walked down the aisle, with Winfrey explaining in various interviews over the years that traditional arrangements simply didn’t suit their dynamic.

As years and years went on, the very private couple became more open about their decision not to walk down the aisle, and what it all boils down to is pretty simple.



When Oprah spoke to Vogue in 2017, she told them that marriage just never came up again. She told Vogue, “Nobody… pic.twitter.com/yuPGAqcaZN — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) January 12, 2025

“I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked,” she wrote in O magazine in 2020.

Their commitment to each other exists outside conventional frameworks, proving that lasting partnerships don’t require legal documents to be meaningful or valid. The media maven has shared that while marriage is not in the stars for her, she is happy the way her relationship with Stedman is.

Graham, who founded the non-profit Athletes Against Substances, maintains a deliberately low profile despite his connection to one of the world’s most recognizable figures.

His rare appearances make each sighting newsworthy, particularly when they reveal the authentic, unscripted moments that fans crave.