‘Gavin Our Batman’: Gavin Newsom Unleashes Brutal New Nickname for Trump on Live TV, and the Internet Can’t Stop Cheering

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has become one of the biggest and most vocal critics of President Donald Trump and his entire administration.

Newsom has been mocking the twice-impeached president over his policies, White House renovations, and overseas trips online for months, often using satire and writing in Trump’s signature all-caps format to get his attention. He has now taken a step further to call Trump a despicable nickname during a worldwide interview.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom drags Donald Trump with a new nickname. (Photos: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Before a judge stepped in to block federal agents from entering California, Trump’s threat had many concerned about National Guard troops and federal agents entering the city and how Newsom would respond as governor.

“It’s a hell of a way to govern,” he said during an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” on Oct. 26. “I mean, we’re just governing, just profound uncertainty, the sort of tectonic plates that we’re familiar with out here on the West Coast, but on the nature of our politics. I’ve said this may not be a sort of prudent thing to say about a president of the United States, but I mean he’s an invasive species.”

Costa pressed further, “For California?”

“For the country. For the world,” replied Newsom. “He’s a wrecking ball. Not just the symbolism and substance of the East Wing; he’s wrecking alliances, truth, trust, tradition, institutions.”

The governor then doubled down by sharing a clip from his interview on Threads with the caption, “Donald Trump is an invasive species.”

Social media users responded, co-signing Newsom’s new nickname for Trump,

“I’d say he’s more like a virus but sure, we can go with invasive species too!” said one person.

“For California? Wth. For the world. An invasive species. Brilliant. I couldn’t find the right word but this is it,” wrote one user.

“I love you! You are amazing,” replied another. “Thank you for telling the truth and fighting for us!”

Most agreed, “Newsom is correct 1000%,” for forming what many called the “Perfect description” of Trump. “Gavin is our Batman,” one person joked.

Yet, his words angered the MAGA leader’s followers as one wrote, “Dude Gavin, let’s be serious. You are the wrecking ball you are blaming him of being.”

Newsom is expected to run for president in 2028, and while talking about contemplating his run after the 2026 midterms, he took one final, albeit subtle dig at Trump as the interview concluded.

“Thank God I’m in the right business,” he said. “I love people. I actually love people.”

Newsom’s sharp critique and biting humor have only fueled speculation that he’s positioning himself for a bigger stage — one that could pit him directly against Trump in the years to come.

By branding the former president an “invasive species” and calling out what he sees as chaos in Trump’s wake, Newsom has managed to strike a chord with progressives while keeping his national profile in the spotlight.

His mix of confidence, sarcasm, and strategic timing — a flair that seems to run in the family — extends to his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who recently took her own jab at Trump by questioning his manhood and upbringing. Together, the power couple’s bold approach to calling out the former president has many convinced that Newsom’s latest remarks weren’t just another viral moment — they were a calculated preview of a 2028 political showdown already beginning to take shape.