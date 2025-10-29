‘This Says It All!’: Newsom Crushes Trump’s Fragile Ego with an Insane Nickname After His Vindictive Move Against World Leader Who ‘Hurt His Feelings’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling it like he sees it. Newsom, President Donald Trump’s archnemesis in recent months, has been getting under the president’s thin skin, calling him out and trolling him on social media.

After the President slapped a 10 percent tariff on Canadian goods over a negative TV ad featuring parts of a speech on tariffs by former President Ronald Regan, Newsom didn’t hold back.

Gavin Newsom questioned if Trump had a stroke, fueling health concerns about the president’s recent absence. (Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

“The man child in the Oval got his feelings hurt, so he is punishing the American people with higher costs,” Newsom proclaimed in the post on X above a screen shot of a Truth Social post from Trump.

In his post Trump wrote, “Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs.”

The President was referencing an ad by the Ontario government protesting Trump’s tariff policy that featured a short clip from a 1987 radio address from the 40th president. In the address, Reagan was explaining why he imposed some tariffs on Japanese products while warning at the same time about the long-term risks of import duties, including economic risks and potential trade wars.

Canadian officials said last week they would take the ad down, but then it aired Saturday night during Game 2 of the World series.

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now,” Trump wrote in his social media rant.

Then he claimed without evidence as he did last week when he first saw the $75 million commercial that, “The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their ‘rescue’ on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States.”

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute said last week that the Ontario ad campaign used “selective audio and video” of the speech and that it “misrepresents” what Reagan said in the address.

“’Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!’” — Donald, Reagan was the biggest free trade President of my and probably your lifetime. Yes he used tariffs at times, but so, so selectively,” a Yahoo reader pointed out.

Another also clapped back at Trump’s falsehoods, “There are some serious lies going on about that Ontario anti-Trump-tariffs ad. But it’s not the ad, it’s Trump doing the lying. Predictably. Every word in that ad is true, was said by Reagan, and if you listen to the whole speech, it is clear that Reagan is entirely against broad sweeping tariffs.”

This reader joined in, “I’d prefer a president who didn’t prioritize his feelings over the well-being of Americans.”

“The USA has a 80 y/o ManBaby running the country .. That should be very scary in itself — but the fact that he is a vindictive ManBaby is another story. Good on Newsom to call him out on it,” still another reader vented.

And reader Chris said, “Trump reacts like a 5-year-old. If he gets his favorite ice cream cone, he thinks he deserves a triple decker…. If he is told he is too fat to have one, he will place an additional 10% tariff on everyone buying Canadian Ice Cream in the future. Makes no sense but the MAGA’s love it.”

The high court is scheduled to hear a case on Trump’s sweeping tariff policies this term, according to ABC News.

Trump first said he was ending trade talks with Canada over the ad, then Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would pull the commercial so that talks could resume.

He has been renegotiating trade policies with almost every country on the planet since he took office again in January. But his whipsawing tariffs orders have destabilized parts of the economy, and only a handful of countries have reached a deal with him.

Days later, Trump still wasn’t over Canada’s stinging advert. During his grueling 5-day trip in Asia, Trump took to Truth Social to remind anyone who cared that he wasn’t in South Korea to see Prime Minister Mike Carney who’s also present to discuss trade opportunities with the asian country.

“For those asking, we didn’t come to South Korea to see Canada!” he miffed.