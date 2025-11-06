‘Disgusting!’: Trump Stands Frozen as Guest Collapses in the Oval Office — While Everyone Rushes to Help, Cameras Catch RFK Jr. Doing Something Even Wilder

President Donald Trump was all smiles as cameras flashed inside the Oval Office — until the moment everything went sideways. A guest suddenly went down, confusion rippled through the room, and Trump’s uneasy reaction was caught in full view.

But it wasn’t just his response that drew outrage — what one of his top officials did next turned the chaos into something much worse.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands by as attendees help a guest after he collapsed during during an event on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office at the White House on November 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced that his administration has reached agreements with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that would lower the price of some GLP-1 weight loss medications. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The incident happened in the Oval Office on Nov. 6 as Trump was unveiling a pricing deal to reduce the cost of anti-obesity drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy as a group of pharmaceutical executives surrounded him.

The CEO of Eli Lilly, David Ricks, was actually speaking when a guest, later identified as a pharmaceutical company representative Gordon Findlay, suddenly collapsed.

“Gordon, you’re OK?” Ricks can be heard asking before Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz quickly jumped into action.

Trump, who was seated at the Resolute Desk, stood up and barely moved a full feet to offer any aide to Findlay.

Moments later a photographer snapped a picture showing an unhappy-looking Trump standing behind the desk as at least four people worked to help the man who was lying on the floor with his legs raised.

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted the image to social media with the caption, “incredible photo that’s definitely worth at least 1,000 words from Andrew Harnik of Getty.”

The photo and later video sparked an online uproar over Trump’s seemingly frustrated look that his event had just been hijacked.

"How dare that guy ruin my press conference after I was so gracious as to invite him!"

“When the President can’t fake that he just doesn’t care,” X user Moral Politics Malloy observed on X.

“Just a complete lack of empathy, showing zero concern for anyone other than himself, likely only upset that this ruined his press conference,” this X user declared.

“Good grief. This depicts trumps presidency so completely. He doesn’t give a sh-t about any of us,” social media poster April Perry proclaimed.

And this comment, “Just standing there like the narcissist -sshole that he is. Pissed off that some jerk had the nerve to ruin his presser. Worst person on the planet.”

Despite the shocking incident, someone else managed to steal the spotlight. Viewers were stunned after zooming in to see a prominent figure from Trump’s cabinet make a beeline for the exit.

A video clip of the moment captured Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. instantly fleeing the room amid the chaos.

Medical emergency in the White House as someone collapses pic.twitter.com/ZoUc6hVkwr — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2025

“They’re gonna say he went to get help or some sh-t,” another X user guessed.

“Medical emergency, and our top medical official runs for the door. How is our top medical official not a doctor?” Former Republican wondered on X.

Another mocked, “Why did RFK run off like he’d seen a ghost or something? lol.”

They're gonna say he went to get help or some shit.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Levaitt said in a statement that Findlay was fine after the White House administered medical care.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” Leavitt said.

Dr. Oz also weighed in later during a segment with Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax. After being asked if Findlay was “Ok”, Oz confirmed he’d just “corresponded” with him then provided some tips for anyone who may find themselves in a similar scenario.

“One little tip,” he began. “If you see someone whose knees are beginning to buckle and their eyes are going back, don’t watch what happens. These folks will actually get hurt worse by the fall than by dealing with the underlying condition. So give the person a bear hug, even if you don’t know them, guide them to the floor gently.”

This isn’t the first time this year a guest has fainted at an Oval Office event, according to The Hill. A young girl also passed out last April during Oz’s swearing-in ceremony.