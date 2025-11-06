‘Is This Real?’: Trump Brags About His ‘Perfect Memory,’ Then Glitches Mid-Speech — and His Desperate Attempt to Fix It Only Exposes How Lost He’s Become

President Donald Trump’s shifting account of a controversial pardon has left even longtime observers stunned, as his own words now appear to contradict one another within the span of a few days.

During his keynote address Wednesday evening at the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump told a crowd of business leaders that he remembers every pardon he issues — a remark that directly conflicts with his earlier claim on national television that he didn’t know one of the men he pardoned.

The new comments, captured on video, show a president speaking with absolute confidence about an act of clemency he previously said he couldn’t recall at all.

“He gave thousands of pardons to people he had no idea about it,” Trump said, referring to President Biden.

“He didn’t know about it, and therefore, all those pardons are void … It’s a very complicated thing, you have to do it properly. He didn’t have any idea what was happening. And this is what we had as a president and we don’t want that. You have the opposite right now. I don’t want to be braggadocious, but I know exactly what’s happened.”

The remarks set off a fresh wave of disbelief online, where users pointed out that Trump had recently said almost the opposite when asked about his pardon of Changpeng Zhao, the former Binance CEO known as CZ.

The controversy traces back to Trump’s 60 Minutes interview with CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell, which aired Sunday night.

O’Donnell pressed Trump on his decision to pardon Zhao, who pleaded guilty in 2023 to violating federal anti–money-laundering laws and whose company later partnered with the Trump family’s new cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial. The firm’s involvement reportedly helped inject $2 billion into the Trump family business.

O'DONNELL: Why did you pardon Changpeng Zhao?



TRUMP: Are you ready? I don't know who he is



O'DONNELL: His crypto exchange Binance helped facilitate a $2b purchase of World Liberty Financial's stablecoin. And they you pardoned him.



TRUMP: Here's the thing — I know nothing… pic.twitter.com/rJFXsJ2VvF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2025

When asked why he chose to pardon Zhao, Trump offered a striking answer.

“OK, are you ready for this? I don’t know who he is,” Trump said. “I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”

O’Donnell followed up, questioning the optics of the decision given Zhao’s ties to his family’s financial interests. Trump denied any personal role.

“Here’s the thing, I know nothing about it because I’m too busy doing the other thing,” he said. “My sons are into it and I’m glad they are because it’s probably a great industry — crypto — I think it’s good. You know, they’re running a business. They’re not in government.”

The denial drew scrutiny inside and outside Washington, particularly because it was not the first time Trump had appeared uncertain about Zhao. Days before the interview aired, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins had questioned him on the same topic at the White House.

“Today you pardoned the founder of Binance. Can you explain why you chose to pardon him and did it have anything to do with his involvement in your family’s business?” Collins asked.

BREAKING: CNN just EXPOSED Trump for lying about knowing nothing about the founder of Binance who he just pardoned. He’s playing dumb. The real question is why is Trump pardoning people who he knows nothing about? pic.twitter.com/TV51JJI5aN — Trump Lie Tracker (@MAGALieTracker) November 4, 2025

Trump interrupted. “Who’s that?” he said.

“The founder of Binance,” Collins repeated.

“The recent one? I believe we’re talking about the same person, ’cause I do pardon a lot of people,” Trump continued.

“I don’t know. He was recommended by a lot of people. A lot of people say, are you talking about the crypto person? A lot of people say that he wasn’t guilty of anything.”

Those remarks circulated widely and underscored Trump’s shifting narrative — from claiming ignorance in multiple public settings to asserting in Miami that he “knows exactly what’s happened.”

To make mattes worse, Trump has repeatedly criticized President Biden for using an autopen — a mechanical signature device — to approve clemency documents. Yet, he has since acknowledged that he used one himself, undercutting his own criticism and raising questions about whether his earlier statements reflected oversight or confusion.

For many observers, the contrast was striking.

“Apparently, he’s already forgotten the 60 Minutes interview he just did a few days ago,” one commenter said.

“Waaait a minute. Do you think that Trump’s dementia has gotten to the point where he thinks HE is Biden? Since he is guilty of LITERALLY EVERYTHING he claims Biden did, do you like he has just…slid?” another wrote.

Zhao, who resigned as Binance CEO in 2023, served four months in federal custody and was released in September 2024. Binance later reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the Justice Department over violations tied to illegal transactions, according to CNBC.

The pardon drew heightened scrutiny because Binance later helped legitimize the Trump family’s stablecoin venture, pushing World Liberty Financial’s valuation from $127 million to more than $2 billion in less than a year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The pardon marks the most distinct instance yet of Trump using the powers of his office to benefit someone at the center of deals that have enriched his family,” according to the WSJ.

For now, the contradictions remain on tape — and the timeline speaks for itself.