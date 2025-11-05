‘I Absolutely Agree!’: Trump Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine as Pelosi Drops Brutal Nickname — Then Fires an Extra Shot Even MAGA Couldn’t Stomach

President Donald Trump just got a reality check from one of his oldest rivals — and it wasn’t subtle.

During a CNN sit-down that quickly turned viral, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned the tables on Trump in a way few have managed to do, delivering a cutting description that sent shockwaves through both sides of the political divide.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t flinch when asked about a name she called Trump. (Credit: Getty Images)

“He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth,” Pelosi said in her sit-down withElex Michaelson.

Pressed by Michaelson to clarify her remark, Pelosi didn’t retreat or soften her words — she remained straiaght-faced and added something extra that made the exchange even more blistering.

“You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the earth?” Michaelson asked.

“I do. Yeah, I do,” Pelosi said, doubling down. “Why’s that,” he asked.

“Because he’s the president of the United States and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives, he’s chilled the press, he’s scared people who are in the country legally.”

The full interview aired later that evening, but the clip was enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

“I absolutely agree! DonaldTrump is a Vile, disgusting, evil creature! When he is finally gone, the World will celebrate!” another X user proclaimed.

🚨HOLY COW: MAGA is losing their minds over Nancy Pelosi’s latest smack down of Donald Trump:



"He's just a vile creature, the worst THING on the face of the earth."



All the pearl clutchers can shut it. Trump has said worse and I’m glad he gets a taste of his own medicine. pic.twitter.com/65mlOEuwgs — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 3, 2025

“Finally, someone speaks plainly. Trump built his brand on lies, cruelty, and chaos. Hearing him get a taste of reality isn’t shocking, it’s overdue,” still another stated.

But the MAGA sphere had a meltdown that was widely celebrated, “HOLY COW: MAGA is losing their minds over Nancy Pelosi’s latest smack down of Donald Trump. All the pearl clutchers can shut it. Trump has said worse and I’m glad he gets a taste of his own medicine.”

“Perhaps the whole structure of Deep State is collapsing. Their hope disintegrates so Obama and Pelosi are in desperate mode or face wrath of their backers,” X user Samuela suggested.

Despite the virality of the post garnering over 2500 comments, Trump supporters tried their best to convince everyone they weren’t bothered.

This angry Trump supporter commented, “Its always ‘maga are losing their heads’ no one gives a sh-t what Nancy has to say. The only ones losing their heads are you f***ing mentally challenged lunatics.”

Well, you magats don't, anyway. — Linda (@lbriteyes) November 4, 2025

And one user who was in for a rude awakening after Tuesday night election results, “Good fantasy, bro. No one is clutching their pearls over anything that half dead old crone says. We won in a landslide. Took it all and left you no crumbs. You are losing losers who lost… And keep on losing. Sucks to be a Dem.”

But it wasn’t enough to minimize the furious insults launched at Pelosi from “Disgusting sick waste of oxygen corrupt old crow” to “Her reign is over! WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST IS DONE.”

Pelosi’s remarks arrived just as new speculation swirled in Washington over whether the 85-year-old Democrat planned to retire after more than three decades representing San Francisco. Tuesday night elections came and went with no annoucement.

Her communications director, Ian Krager, pushed back on the rumors, saying Pelosi “is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 election in California” and that “any discussion of her future plans beyond that mission is pure speculation.”

Speaker Pelosi is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 election in CA. Any discussion of her future plans beyond that mission is pure speculation.



As she has said, Speaker Pelosi will not make any announcements about her future until after Prop 50 is settled. — Ian Krager (@IanKrager) November 3, 2025

That focus appears to have paid off. On Tuesday night, California voters passed Proposition 50, a Democratic-backed measure transferring redistricting control from an independent commission to the state legislature. The win could deliver Democrats as many as five new congressional seats, a crucial offset to Republican gerrymanders in several red states, according to The Associated Press.

Pelosi’s victory lap, paired with her renewed attacks on Trump, comes after years of bitter hostilities between the two political heavyweights — a feud that stretches back well before Trump’s return to the White House.

Pelosi tore up Trump’s #SOTU speech as soon as it ended 👀 pic.twitter.com/dbAytKTBpY — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) February 5, 2020

The animosity dates to his first term, when Pelosi accused him of holding the government “hostage” during the 2018-2019 shutdown and made headlines for tearing up his State of the Union address in 2020. Their relationship deteriorated further after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, when Pelosi called him “a dangerous man” who had “disgraced the presidency.”

Five years later, neither shows any sign of letting up. Pelosi remains one of Trump’s most enduring and effective adversaries — and even without confirming whether she’ll seek reelection, she’s still finding ways to get under his skin.