‘He’s So Far Gone’: Trump Throws a Fit After Learning He’s Not as Loved as He Thinks, Then Reveals Insane Story He Tells Himself to Pretend It’s Not Real

President Donald Trump unraveled in real time this week, launching into a furious tirade after being reminded that he’s not nearly as adored as he thinks he is.

What started as another attack on the “Fake News Media” quickly turned personal, as Trump lashed out over numbers that painted a far less flattering picture of his popularity.

US President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One as he flies from Washington, DC to Israel, October 12, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

In his latest Truth Social post, the president raged against “Radical Left polls” — even those from Fox News — insisting that he’s never been more loved by the American people.

“So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers, Trump fumed in the post. He went on to boast that he has “the Best Poll Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?”

‘He’s Past Unhinged’: Trump Screams in All-Caps About an ‘Ugly’ Enemy He Wants Punished but Refuses to Name — Fueling Fresh Fears About His Grip on Reality

Then he repeated wild falsehoods about ending “eights Wars” and creating “the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country.”

He insists that he’s “kept Prices, Inflation, and Taxes down.”

Trump’s fury didn’t stop at the media. Mid-tirade, he seemed to spiral into a kind of manic reassurance, talking himself back from the brink.

“Fake News will never change, they are evil and corrupt,” he fumed, before abruptly shifting tone — as if trying to convince himself things were fine. “But as I look around my beautiful surroundings, I say to myself, ‘Oh, look — I’m sitting in the Oval Office!’”

Media strategist Vince Monroy mocked Trump in a post on Threads, “The polls are really hurting his feelings.”

“This man is insane. Why is no one trying to get him out of office?” this Threads user wondered in response.

Another dropped a dose of reality vs Trump’s claims, “7 million Americans protesting you, ICE is causing chaos and violence in our cities, you have not made even 1 trade deal.,haven’t ended 1 war! You have stolen billions from taxpayers and are destroying our economy. 1 mil lost jobs.”

Another said, “He’s always been too sensitive. Poor little guy.”

“I didn’t think it was possible for him to be any more delusional but somehow he’s exceeded my expectations and lost his mind even further if he believes any of that is true,” said another.

“Gosh. He’s so far gone mentally it’s scary,” this Threads user proclaimed.

And Christina said on Threads, “Why are you telling yourself what rooms you’re in? In case you get lost?”

“Sadly meth and dementia hit hard before he finished his delusional post.

…as I look around my beautiful surroundings, I say to myself, “Oh, look, I’m sitting in the Oval Office!”” mocked another.

Those “beautiful surroundings,” of course, are no accident.

In Trump’s mind, the gleam of marble and gold is proof of victory — the physical manifestation of a win he can still touch, even as polls sink and allies waver. He’s spent months remaking the White House in his own image: replacing the Lincoln Bathroom’s 1940s green tile with glossy black-and-white statuary marble and gold fixtures, adding a ballroom wing for galas, and swapping historic furniture for the gilded excess of a Palm Beach penthouse.

42 million Americans can’t afford food but take a look at Trump’s makeover of the Lincoln bathroom! 🙄



This takes tone deaf to the next level. pic.twitter.com/52F4HNizjn — 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓮𝓷 𝓨 (@ThisIsLaurenY) October 31, 2025

It’s as though, in the middle of his rage, he needs to see the evidence of his own power — to look around and remind himself he’s still the man in the chair. But the slumping polls aren’t going anywhere.

“Donald Trump has never been more unpopular than he is right now. His disapproval rating is higher than it was in the immediate aftermath of January 6th. 63% disapprove, only 37% approve of Trump. He is 26 points underwater. That’s astonishing,” said MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow referring to the latest CNN/SSRS survey that found Trump’s disapproval rating at the highest level ever.

The poll of 1,245 U.S. adults found 63 percent of Americans are not happy with Trump’s performance as president. His approval rating stands at just 37 percent in the worst survey results of his second term.

As for Trump’s bragging about the “Greatest Economy in the History of our Country,” Americans don’t agree.

Almost 75 percent of respondents to the CNN poll said the economy is in bad shape. Sixty-one percent said Trump’s policies have made the economy worse.

A previous YouGov/Economist survey found he is doing even worse than the CNN/SSRS poll showed. That survey found he’s underwater when it comes to handling the economy and the labor market, with a minus 22 percent approval rating and a minus 32 on inflation and grocery prices.

Trump can deny the numbers all he wants, but that doesn’t mean they are not accurate. Since Trump returned to office in January inflation has increased and the labor market has stumbled.

And Republicans overall are facing voter dissatisfaction as the government shutdown continues into a fifth week.

A poll late last month by NBC News found 52 percent of voters blame Trump or congressional Republicans for the ongoing closure, compared against 42 percent who blame Democrats.