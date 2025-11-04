‘He’s Past Unhinged’: Trump Screams in All-Caps About an ‘Ugly’ Enemy He Wants Punished but Refuses to Name — Fueling Fresh Fears About His Grip on Reality

President Donald Trump has fixated on a new enemy — though he refuses to say who.

In a venomous late-night post, he unleashed a string of insults at the unnamed target, calling him “a criminal,” “a lowlife,” and “ugly inside and out,” before boasting he’d already “beaten him badly.” The tirade, laced with resentment and delusion, appeared to revisit an old political wound Trump can’t seem to let go of.

Only later did many assume Trump was talking about President Joe Biden — the man who actually defeated him in 2020.

Trump has never gotten over losing the 2020 presidential election or the Jan. 6 investigation that followed. He and his cronies have repeated ad nauseum, over and over for five years now, that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen,” which it was not.

They continue to repeat this fiction even though every court that heard the case ruled there was no fraud in the 2020 presidential election and that Biden legitimately won the White House. Trump has never gotten over it.

In his latest Truth Social post, Trump has taken off the gloves.

“He is a CRIMINAL AND SHOULD BE IN JAIL. A MAJOR LOWLIFE AND FAILURE. An ugly person, both inside and out! I beat him badly, and love watching him squirm now,” Trump wrote in mostly all caps above a link to a right-wing outlet’s article that cited newly released FBI documents to claim Biden’s Department of Justice launched investigations into Trump that were “born in a sea of retribution.”

“He’s coming unhinged. This is terrifying,” Threads user Amy Feranec declared.

Another replied, “That’s the most overused word since 2016. He’s been ‘unhinged’ all along.” Another agreed, “He’s way past unhinged. He’s a complete danger to our country.”

“’Coming’ unhinged…he has been for years & yet he got a 2nd term. It’s so hard for all those who.didn’t vote for this vile babbling bag of blubbery bones to see their worst nightmares and more come true. He showed who he was the 1st time, ” Dotmac13 proclaimed on Threads.

X user Kaye Steinsapir, who has 114,000 followers, wrote, “This is revolting from the President of the United States. We are being led by a narcissistic sociopath who delights in cruelty and divisiveness.”

And this response from Democratic strategist Ally Sammarco, “This is the worst case of projection I have ever seen.”

The rant, shared above a link to a fringe conservative article about FBI documents, blurred fury, fiction, and projection into a single, fevered stream. The Just the News article linked below Trump’s post presented two former DOJ MAGA figures, a former U.S. attorney and a former FBI agent, as saying the newly released FBI documents show the reasoning behind the Biden-era Arctic Frost investigation was weak.

The Arctic Frost probe looked at the effort by some Trump supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election result by forcing Congress to certify an alternative set of Electoral College electors for Trump instead of the legal electors.

Former special prosecutor Jack Smith eventually took over the investigation, which resulted in a four-count federal indictment against Trump, who was charged with trying to subvert the 2020 election.

The probe ended after Trump won re-election because of a Justice Department legal opinion that sitting presidents cannot face federal prosecution.