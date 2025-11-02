‘Got Jealous of Erika Kirk’: Karoline Leavitt Turns Heads at White House After-Hours Event as Critics Question Whether Her Dress Crossed the Line

When White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped onto the South Lawn for Thursday night’s Halloween festivities, her black feather dress sparked more tricks than treats from the online peanut gallery.

Oct. 30 was supposed to be all about the little ones in costume, including Leavitt’s own infant son Niko, who was spotted rocking an orange pumpkin outfit with green tights. But mom’s fashion choice stole the spotlight in the worst possible way.

Karoline Leavitt’s black feather dress at the White House Halloween event drew harsh criticism from social media users who questioned its appropriateness. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As she carried her baby boy on her hip and mingled with Melania Trump during the White House’s annual trick-or-treat celebration, the internet was already sharpening its knives over what many viewed as a questionable wardrobe decision for a children’s event.

🎃

When Threads shared footage of the 28-year-old press secretary at the festivities, responses poured in fast and furious.

The backlash centered on whether a feather dress was appropriate attire for greeting families and kids collecting candy at America’s most famous residence.

One person didn’t mince words, commenting, “She’s dressed as a bin bag.”

The pile-on intensified from there.

“Is it Karolyings turn in leather now, looking a bit like the gatherings of the Third Reich up in the Eagles Nest,” one person questioned, taking the criticism to a disturbing historical comparison that suggested her look evoked something far more sinister than poor fashion judgment.

Another commenter dragged her further by referencing Charlie Kirk’s widow, who recently wore leather pants at a Mississippi event, asking, “Karoline got jealous of Erika Kirk’s black pleather?”

The discourse quickly morphed into speculation about whether this represented a broader trend.

“So, pleather is the new fashion of choice for Maga women?!” another commenter asked, while someone else declared, “Leather must be the white house new go to.”

Lost in all the controversy was Niko himself, whose costume should have been the evening’s focus. The toddler’s Halloween debut at such a high-profile venue got overshadowed by critiques of his mother’s ensemble, turning what could have been a straightforward family photo opportunity into another flashpoint in the ongoing culture wars.

This wasn’t Leavitt’s first appearance in this particular outfit.

According to images posted by The Sun, the press secretary had worn the identical black leather dress months earlier to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9 to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The fact that she reached for it again for a children’s event raised eyebrows about her judgment regarding context and appropriateness.

October has apparently been Leavitt’s month for experimenting with edgier wardrobe choices.

During her Oct. 1 press briefing, the 28-year-old stepped to the podium wearing a little black leather skirt that stopped right above her knees, showing more leg than usual. She completed the outfit with a black blouse that completely covered her chest, stopping inches away from her neck, topped by a gray blazer, and complemented by a black pair of heels. The skirt was not so modest. It was so short that as she approached the podium steps, it drew attention away from the policy discussions at hand.

While Leavitt’s wardrobe at work typically leans conservative for a 28-year-old — featuring more conservative dresses — her October choices marked a departure from her signature professional look.

The leather look seems to be a favorite for some of the women in the GOP.

First lady Melania Trump got backlash when she wore a leather dress while on a double date with the vice president and his wife.

It's always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner!



Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President's Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

The controversy arose after many observers said the mother of one out-fashioned Usha Vance.

Critics noted that Vance appeared less polished than some of the other women in the MAGA circle, such as Charlie Kirk’s widow, who has gained national attention following her husband’s assassination and was recently spotted getting handsy with Vance’s husband.

Erika Kirk is known for her funky outfits, including skin-tight leather jeans, and presents herself as the new face of the conservative party.

Leather may have become something of a statement piece in these political circles, suggesting they are younger and cooler than the Dems.

Whether the criticism of Leavitt’s Halloween outfit was warranted or excessive, the response demonstrates how her fashion choices have become a recurring talking point.