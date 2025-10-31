‘He Is Losing His Mind’: Trump Explodes After Unexpected Ally Publicly Humiliates Him, Then Digs an Even Deeper Hole with His Unhinged Response

President Donald Trump looked rattled and defensive during what should have been a friendly Fox News interview — a rare on-air moment when one of his biggest allies refused to play along.

The exchange exposed how fragile Trump’s confidence has become, setting off a chain reaction that spilled into a full-blown social media meltdown weeks later.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later today Fox News will air a joint interview between President Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump’s poll numbers are in the toilets but he’s yet to come to grips with it.

Last month, before the start of the government shutdown, Trump was confronted with some inconveneient truths during a sit down with Fox News’ Martha McCallum.

“We do see polling that doesn’t poll well on the economy. The recent Fox polling said 52 percent say the economy is worse under this administration. You’ve got unemployment at the highest rate in four years. Groceries made a big jump … you’re looking forward with these plans… when will people feel that?” McCallum asked.

‘During His Stroke…?’: Trump’s Late-Night Gibberish Post Has Everyone Talking — Then Newsom Destroys Him with Just Six Words That Say It All

That’s when Trump began barking.

“Well, the fact is, when we start opening. I mean right now we’re building them and Fox polling, I have to tell you, I’ve told you before, it’s the worst polling I’ve ever had. Fox polling, I’ve told Rupert Murdoch go get yourself a new pollster because he stinks and this is for years now,” Trump complained denying his numbers have tanked.

The Fox News national survey in September found 52 percent of voters think the Trump administration has made the economy worse rather than the 30 percent who say it’s better.

Trump said he didn't like a Fox News poll. According to several polls at Real Clear Polling – Trump is performing poorly in terms of the economy. Grocery prices are up, electricity prices are up and people aren't happy about it. pic.twitter.com/MysCzSurim — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 24, 2025

According to Trump, the real issue is not how he’s handling the economy, but Fox News and their polling.

“He can’t stand the truth or if anyone says anything bad about him. His fragile little ego can’t handle it. “You can’t handle the truth!”” observed one user on X.

Since then, Trump’s numbers haven’t improved and the monthslong government shutdown has only made it worse.

As such, a stewing Trump turned his rage from Fox News to nearly everyone else weeks after his embarrasing sit down. He took his rant to social media Monday morning right after touching down in Japan to urge his supporters not to believe ads that show his popularity is tanking and even suggesting political commercials by his opponents should be banned.

“I am now getting the best Polling Numbers that I have ever received,” he falsely bragged as he continued his rant.

Forbes reports that “polling aggregators show his approval rating was much higher at the start of his second term before declining and are still at historic lows for a president.”

New YouGov poll has Trump's overall approval at 39-58



He's 10 points under water on immigration and 31 points under water on inflation and prices pic.twitter.com/QidPoK6ZEQ — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) October 28, 2025

“People see how strong the Economy is, the Trillions of Dollars of Investment pouring into our Country … rapidly falling Energy prices, and much more!” he boasted, again lying about the economy.

Many online critics were not falling for it.

“Look at the fantasy world Trump is living in. He’s actually receiving his worst polling numbers ever, in fact, they are at a record low. He’s delusional, unhinged, and unfit to serve,” this Threads user proclaimed.

“Every day Trump proves he is very bad with numbers. He just makes them up,” another Threads user replied.

“He is losing his mind and we are all paying the price,” added another. Others agreed, noting that Trump’s supporters are also paying the price.

“My home town is about 80% MAGA and even they are turning on him. About more then half of the people I know that voted for him are saying they wish we had a different candidate to vote for or are now opening opposing him,” wrote Berto on Threads.

“Whatever comes out of his mouth, believe the exact opposite,” yet another urged.

Then he tore a page out of his favorite playbook and started blaming his opponents.

“Despite all of this, the Radical Left Losers are taking fake ads, not showing REAL Polls, but rather saying that I’m Polling at low levels. These are the people that I’ve been beating for years, and am continuing to do so, but by even bigger margins. These ads should not be allowed to run because they are FAKE!”

But it doesn’t matter where Trump turns or who he decides to blame, everyone is pointing out his poor numbers.

Donald Trump's horrific approval ratings by age (per latest Economist and YouGov poll):



18-29 – 20% approve- 75% disapprove

30-44 – 37% approve – 57% disapprove

45-64 – 49% approve – 49% disapprove

65+ – 43% approve – 55% disapprove



Overall – 39% approve – 58% disapprove pic.twitter.com/i6uMbdlgPv — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 29, 2025

Another poll, Nate Silvers’ Silver Bulletin, which aggregates polls and weights them based on reliability found Trump’s average approval rating sits at 43 percent compared to more than half the population or 53 percent who disapprove of him.