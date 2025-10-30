‘Looks Like a Lady of the Night’: Lauren Sánchez’s Sheer Look During Girls’ Night with Eva Longoria Has Fans Wondering What Message She Was Sending

One thing is for certain about Lauren Sánchez Bezos is if she can get away with wearing anything tight, sheer, or that shows a little skin, she’s probably going to wear it.

The former journalist, who became the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over the summer, was spotted in another one of her daring outfits, and some fans are fed up with her revealing looks.

Lauren Sánchez steps out with Eva Longoria in another bold, revealing outfit without Jeff Bezos. (Photo: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

‘She Obviously Has Implants’: Eva Longoria Heats Up the Internet with Bikini Pics That Have Fans Zooming In

Sánchez Bezos wore an all black sexy ensemble for her evening out in photos posted on Oct. 27. She was photographed while next to by a black vehicle in a black bodysuit that featured a mid-plunge neckline. The sheer skirt — which seemed to be the main feature of the outfit — was lace and embroidered with flowers.

The 55-year-old added a leather belt as an extra accessory, which gave her waist a snatched look. Keeping the black theme going, she made it all come together by adding black closed-toe pumps and a black quilted Chanel bag.

Bezos’ new wife wore the bold outfit while meeting up with her longtime friend Eva Longoria in Beverly Hills at an Italian restaurant called Funke.

But Sanchez Bezos again faced ridicule from online trolls for an outfit choice.

On Page Six, one person reacted to the photos saying, “L.S. looks like a lady of the night.”

Someone else wrote, “Lauren tries too hard. Her clothing choices are not elegant, posture and posing is unnatural. She may be a really nice person but she’s an older woman who is trying too hard to look sexy.”

A third person compared Sanchez Bezos’ attire to Longoria’s. “Eva dressed for a dinner date with a girl friend. Sanchez dressed to have her pics taken.” A fourth wrote, “Gran forgot her pants again .

The “Desperate Housewives” star went for a chic, casual look — a cream blazer over a white satin crop top, paired with jeans and dark heels. Side by side, she and Lauren Sánchez Bezos appeared dressed for two different events, but it didn’t matter. The longtime friends shared a warm hug and a cheek kiss, proving that after 20 years their styles may have diverged but their bond has remained tight.

As for Sánchez Bezos, she seems to be proud of her daring aesthetic even if the world isn’t.

Last year, she told the hosts on “The View” that the inspiration for her style happens to be other celebrity Latinas who much of the world considers to be attractive especially for their age.

She said, “I really look up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara — they really embrace their culture when they dress and so I think, it’s just in me.”

It’s no telling what her next event will be and what exactly she will wear but one can almost be that it will be both form fitting and revealing. And it looks like this part of her wardrobe taste is not going anywhere anytime soon.