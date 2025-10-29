‘She Was His Mistress’: Kelsey Grammer’s Eighth Baby Reveal with His Fourth Wife Has Fans Questioning How Their Romance Really Began

Actor Kelsey Grammer is a dad for the eighth time at age 70!

The “Wanted Man” just welcomed his new son Christopher Grammer with his wife Kayte Walsh. The new baby joins the couple’s three other children in their growing blended family, as Grammer also has four more from his previous marriages and relationships.

But as news of the birth spread, fans couldn’t help revisiting how the couple first got together—a romance that began under circumstances many are now calling “messy.”

Kelsey Grammer recently welcomed his eighth child. (Photo: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Grammer shared the news on Monday on the “Pod Meets World” podcast, with hosts and “Boy Meets World” alums Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong.

On the podcast, he talked about his book called “Karen: A Brother Remembers,” which details the events surrounding his sister’s tragic death. Fishel asked Grammer what his children knew about his late sister, and, in his response, Grammer revealed that Christopher had been born.

“When I started to write the book, the younger set, this group that is now – we just had our forth one. So it just became eight kids. It was like three days ago,” he said.

Revealing his son’s name he said, “Christopher, that’s just joined the family.”

He continued, “So this younger group, you know, I’ve told them they can’t read the book yet because some of the stuff is too brutal.”

Back in June, photos of the Grammer and Walsh emerged online, seemingly confirming they were that they were once again expecting. The two were photographed walking hand in hand in London, England, where Walsh was seen with a baby bump.

The “Fraiser” star first became a father in 1983 with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, with the birth of their daughter Spencer Grammer, who is now 42. When they divorced in 1990, Grammer went on to have a daughter Greer Grammer, 33, in 1992 with his then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

In the late 1990s, the executive producer married Camille Meyer, and they welcomed their daughter Mason Grammer, 24, and their son Jude Grammer, 21.

Then, in 2012, Grammer and Walsh welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Faith Grammer. They were initially expecting twins but lost their son during birth. Their third child, Kelsey Grammer, was born in 2014, and their other son, Auden Grammer, in 2016.

Though the “Girlfriends” co-creator seems happy about adding Christopher to their family, some fans did not join in on the celebration. Instead, they shared their thoughts on the messy history of Grammer and Walsh’s romance.

One person on the Daily Mail’s site said, “She was his mistress.”

Another person challenged the idea that after three failed marriages, Grammer finally found “the one” in Walsh. They said, “Finally found the one, till the next one comes along.”

On Page Six, a third person wrote, “Cheated with a stewardess, how romantic. She was 33 and he was 57, I guess he likes older women.”

When Grammer first met Walsh, he was still married to Camille Meyer. He and the former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were married from 1997 to 2011.

Meyer, who is now married to defense attorney David Meyer, filed for divorce from Grammer in July 2010 after finding out that he was having an affair with none other than Walsh.

Grammer reportedly met Walsh on an airplane in 2009, during a time she worked as a flight attendant. They went to get coffee together days later and spent time together in London in December of that year.

The couple got engaged in December 2010 and tied the knot just 15 days after his divorce to Camille was finalized.

In 2012, he admitted on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he and Walsh had been in another relationship for six months before he ended things with Camille.

That same year, Walsh said she had regrets about that during their sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey on her show “Oprah’s Next Chapter.”

“I’m not proud of the way we started out,” she said. “Because he was in a marriage.”

Camille left the marriage with a reported $30 million settlement and half of Grammer’s 401(k) from the years they were together. Their two children, Mason and Jude, went to live with her in California, where she focused on raising them and rebuilding her life after one of Hollywood’s most publicized breakups.