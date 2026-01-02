‘Meanest Thing You Could Ever Say’: Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Says She Was Left ‘Sobbing’ After Dad Tried to Pull a Sneaky Move

Kelsey Grammer‘s daughter is airing her family’s dirty laundry, and it has fans reconsidering their feelings about her famous dad.

The 33-year-old “Deadly Illusions” actress recently appeared on the “Pretty Basic Podcast,” where she dished on the harsh truths she faced after reconnecting with her Emmy-winning actor dad.

Kelsey Grammer gets outed by his daughter, Greer Grammer, who claims he once tried to convince her to change her name. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The “Frasier” star and makeup artist Barrie Buckner welcomed Greer in 1992. That same year, he wed Leigh-Anne Csuhany, though the marriage was annulled in 1993. The failed union was his second, following his 1990 divorce from his first wife, Doreen Alderman, with whom he shares a daughter, Spencer Grammer, 42.

The actor was present in Greer’s life until she was 4 years old. In the November podcast episode, she recalled running into the TV star at a Christmas tree lot in 2008. The chance encounter kick-started their reunion after a 12-year estrangement.

At the time, he was married to ex-wife Camille Meyer. The former couple shares daughter Mason, 24, and son Jude Grammer, 21. The exes were married for 14 years when they divorced in 2011.

Among the bitter realities Greer had to sort through was discovering that Kelsey had asked Buckner to change her last name as a child. She was around 19 years old when he confessed.

“’I told your mom… I said it might be better for you to not have my last name. It would be easier for you growing up,’” recalled Greer in the interview.

She noted, “I started sobbing, because to me that was like the meanest thing you could ever say to somebody.’” Adding that she interpreted his admission as, “I knew I wasn’t gonna be in your life, so I told my mom it would probably be easier for you to not have my last name.'”

While addressing nepo baby misconceptions about her upbringing, Greer revealed that despite having “a good relationship now” with Kelsey, she does not have a trust fund. “I wish,” she said.

Her jaw-dropping reveal was too hard a pill to swallow for Kelsey’s disappointed fans. One person commented, “It is pretty disgraceful that he skirted his responsibilities as a father with his younger children… He may be a talented actor, but he is most certainly not a respectable man. A real man steps up and is a father to ALL his kids; he doesn’t pick and choose.”

A second person shared, “I bet he was trying to protect her from his demons and fame.” A third individual took aim at Greer. They wrote, “Go away girl….stop exploiting your family life. The internet is disturbing in many ways.”

Kelsey previously admitted to People, “I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two… I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

He wed his current wife, Kayte Walsh, in 2011. He met Walsh while she was working as a flight attendant on his trip to London in 2009. The pair welcomed a son named Christopher in October. They are also parents to daughter Faith, 13, and sons Kelsey Gabriel, 11, and Auden, 9.