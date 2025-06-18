‘Woman Four Years Older Than His Oldest Daughter’: ‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer, 70, Reportedly Expecting Eighth Child with Fourth Wife Nearly 25 Years His Junior

Longtime show producer and “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer, 70, is set to have his eighth child.

The actor is reportedly expecting his third baby with his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46. The married couple are already parents of a 12-year-old daughter, Faith, and two sons, Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. From his previous relationships, Grammer has four other children.

Kelsey Grammer expecting his eighth child with his fourth wife. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Photographers caught him and a pregnant Walsh walking down the streets of London on June 17. Walsh’s baby bump can be seen under her flowing dark dress.

“Kelsey is thrilled to finally have time to fully enjoy being a father all over again,” an unnamed source told Daily Mail. “He’s been incredibly supportive of Kayte throughout this pregnancy, which, though unexpected, has reignited a spark in their marriage that they both needed.”

His show “Frasier” originally aired from 1993 to 2004. The revival, which premiered in 2023, was canceled in January 2025 after just two seasons. Now that Grammer has more free time, he’s reportedly looking forward to becoming a dad again.

“After giving Frasier one last go, he has hung his hat up on that character and is ready for the next phase of his life,” the insider continued. “He is looking forward to embracing the hands-on parenting he missed in the past.”

After the news of Walsh’s third pregnancy with Grammer broke, people on the internet began sharing their opinions on the 70-year-old having more children with a woman in her mid-40s.

“So he’s with a woman 4 years older than his oldest daughter. Got it,” a Page Six commenter wrote on the celebrity news website.

“There’s something wrong with him. This is not right,” a second person expressed. Another pointed out, “He’ll be a spry 80-something when the kid’s in high school.”

Someone else stated, “I’m sure it’s an ego boost, having a child at his age. The sad thing is daddy won’t be there for most of the kid’s childhood milestones.”

Others sent congratulations messages and wished them a happy and healthy birth, which led to someone in the comments noting, “He’s 70! You’re concerned about her age?!”

Another responder posted, “Who will raise the kids? Oh right, not her, not him.”

From previous relationships, Grammer shares a daughter, Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, and a daughter, Greer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. He also has two children with ex-wife Camille Meyer (née Donatacci): a daughter, Mason, 23, and a son, Jude, 20. Grammer was also married to Leigh-Anne Csuhany, though the two did not have any children together.

The “Girlfriends” show creator has acknowledged that he neglected his older children during the height of his career in the 1980s and 1990s. In a May 2025 interview, he spoke about having to play “catch up” as a father.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” Grammer confessed to People. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

He also said, “I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones. I’m pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I’m clear about how there’s certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation.”

The former “Cheers” cast member’s first marriage to Alderman lasted from 1982 to 1990. He then wed Cushany in 1992, but they got the marriage annulled in 1993. Grammar and Meyer tied the knot in 1997 before divorcing in 2011.

Walsh met Grammer in 2009 while the England native was working as a flight attendant on his intercontinental trip. The two eventually married in New York City in 2011. About 15 months after their first wedding ceremony, Kelsey and Kayte exchanged vows again in Las Vegas.

“We actually met in the air on a plane to England,” Grammer recalled about initially crossing paths with Walsh during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2012, per Page Six. “It was very romantic, she was working on the plane. We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmas time. It was two years ago.”

Kelsey became a household name for his acting work on the classic sitcoms “Cheers” and “Frasier.” The Primetime Emmy Award winner revived the Frasier Crane character for a two-season “Frasier” revival from 2023 to 2024. He also produced the popular “Boss” television series, “Partners” alongside Martin Lawrence, “Fame,” “Middle Men,” and others.