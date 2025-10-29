‘That Doesn’t Even Look Like the Same Woman’: JD Vance’s Wife’s Striking Transformation Has Fans Convinced All Is Not Well Amid Rumors

Politics has a way of weathering the appearance of elected officials and, at times, their spouses, too. Such is the case with JD Vance‘s wife, Usha Vance, as social media users do a double take on her striking transformation over the years.

Side-by-side photos of the civil litigator and Vice President are all the talk among critics as they reveal the stressful toll that their marriage has been under.

Photos of JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, go viral after social media users noticed how different they look. (Photo: jdvance/Instagram)

‘Why Do You Have to Touch Everything’: Trump Accused of Inappropriate Behavior Toward VP’s Wife as He Looks Her Up and Down and Rubs Her Back In Shocking Video

The first image shows the Yale Law School graduates on Election Day 2024, after Donald Trump won the presidential race against Kamala Harris last November.

Usha, 39, appeared to beam with happiness. Her black and gray streaked hair was pulled back into a low ponytail as she smiled at her husband. JD, 41, appeared equally pleased with the victory. He sported his signature manicured beard, which, at the time, was a dark brunette color.

In a more recent photo, the couple stood shoulder to shoulder at a speaking engagement.

Usha no longer had a sparkle in her eyes, her hair seemed grayer, and her facial expression was joyless, with her lips pursed together, looking every bit despondent. The VP’s appearance seemed slightly different, as he too sported gray hair in his beard, but it was his wife’s transformation that left people stunned.

One individual noted, “That doesn’t even look like the same woman.” Another commenter wrote, “They say politics ages you, she’ll be cryptkeeper after 4 years.”

Others who wondered what had changed in the past year commented things like, “He took her light but she was willing to let him.”

well her husband is jd vance https://t.co/aCw52WcN0M — ۟ (@key_pimpin) October 28, 2025

But not everyone was sold on the idea that the pictures accurately represented Usha. In her defense, a comment read, “The saturation and contrast is completely off in the bottom picture. Vance looks completely different as well. It’s just not a good picture in terms of color. That being said, she doesn’t appear to be in a good mood.”

Similarly, another individual quipped, “Stop putting filters on photos. She’s doing just fine.”

However, year-old rumors about the Vance’s marriage suggest otherwise. “Who will get divorced first..Trump or Vance?” asked one critic.

Another snarked, “Without her, he’d be nothing. Under that suit and title is a hillbilly. She made him into success.”

The divorce discourse is not lost on JD. In late October, Trump’s second-in-command hit back at former White House press secretary Jen Psaki after she alluded to Usha needing an exit strategy from the relationship.

Psaki sarcastically asked, “Are you OK?” and joked, “Blink four times… we’ll save you,” on the “I’ve Had It” podcast. She even described Usha’s husband as a “chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

JD said the remarks were “disgraceful, but of course the Second Lady can speak for herself.”

He added, “I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me.” Still, someone commented, “How did he get a wife like that then? She has grace and dignity. There is NO WAY she is maga. People like that are never maga. Blink twice Usha, if you need rescuing.”

The Vances met while attending Yale University. They have been married for 10 years and are parents to three children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.