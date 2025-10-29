Did V Get the Kris Jenner Special?’: Viola Davis’ See-Through Look Fails to Distract Fans Gasping Over Her New Face

Viola Davis turned back the hands of time with her latest red carpet look.

The 60-year-old actress must have immersed herself in the fountain of youth, judging by the internet’s reactions to her radiant appearance at the Oct. 28 Hollywood kickoff of Swarovski’s Masters of Light exhibition.

Actress Viola Davis leaves fans stunned after reveaiing her new look. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

‘Who Is That?’: Viola Davis Drastic Weight Loss In New Pic Has Fans Singing Her Praises Years After Actress Revealed She Wasn’t Viewed as ‘Pretty Enough’

“The Woman King” producer flaunted a wrinkle-free mug and a pixie cut that made her nearly unidentifiable at first glance.

Davis posed for photos in a long-sleeved black leotard covered by a sheer skirt at the Oct. 28 event. The temporary activation will be on display until Nov. 3. The leading crystal brand is celebrating 130 years by showcasing 41 dazzling installations, including ensembles worn by pop stars, outfits that have appeared on the big screen, and more. She paired the evening’s wardrobe selection with a Swarovski necklace, earrings and bracelets.

But the gems that accented her look were hardly the only things that sparkled — so did Davis’ more youthful and smooth face. So much so that several fans are convinced that the movie star may have hopped on the industry’s plastic surgery trend, erasing many of the obvious signs of aging.

Official photos were posted by Fashion Bomb Daily, where their followers were stunned.

“I promise, I had to put on my glasses and zoom in. Didn’t see Mrs Davis at all,” wrote an Instagram user. “Is that a filter??? That certainly does not look like auntie,” said a second individual.

Her head-turning glow-up even drew comparisons to Fantasia Barrino, Mary J. Blige and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shamea Morton. “Wow I barely recognize her, this cut changes her whole look. I think she should keep experimenting with different hairstyles.”

Moreover, a third person commented, “Did V get the Kris Jenner special?” The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch reclaimed years of youthfulness with a jaw-dropping facelift transformation this year.

Kris Jenner is living proof of what fame, money, diddy, hollwood and wealth can give you pic.twitter.com/4G9niGDV1D — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) October 17, 2025

Fans, however, were quick to rush to Davis’ defense. One argued, “She looks amazing, it’s just an unexpected look coming from her.” Someone else who approved of the dramatic new look said, “People always want to box people in. I think it’s great that she is evolving her style.”

Davis’ on-screen evolution has fueled plastic surgery rumors in the past. She has never admitted to indulging in any nips and tucks or fillers. Last year, multiple people debated if her refreshed look was in part thanks to an eyelid reduction surgery.

Years earlier, in 2017, she told New Beauty that the one trend she would not entertain is a facelift. Davis instead attributed red-carpet facials, hydration, steam, and moisturizers as part of her arsenal of self-care.

The EGOT winner has been a L’Oréal Paris model since 2019, starring in campaigns for serums and mascara. “As someone who is, self-proclaimed, not a ‘classic’ beauty, my ultimate hope is that women out there are inspired by my image,” she said of the partnership.

Davis previously left fans stunned in 2024 when she debuted a slimmer figure. She never revealed the secrets behind the transformation, but fans loved every minute of witnessing it.