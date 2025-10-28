‘No, No, No!’: Georgia Man In Racist Costume Arrested After Violent Response to University of Georgia Student Who Tried to Snatch Part of It Off

A man decked out in a Nazi uniform was arrested early Friday morning after a violent confrontation outside a bar that left a University of Georgia student with a broken nose, cuts to her face, and a black eye.

Videos posted to social media show the man smashing a glass beer stein into the woman’s face during an argument that erupted as people confronted him over the Nazi attire, which included the swastika armband.

Athens-Clarke County jail records identify the man as 32-year-old Kenneth Leland Morgan, a nearby resident. He was booked at 2:56 a.m. Friday on charges of simple battery and aggravated assault. As of Saturday afternoon, he remained in jail without bond. Classic City News reported that Morgan was dressed as a member of the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police.

Kenneth Leland Morgan (Photos: Threads/harryjsission)

The University of Georgia said the assault happened off campus but involved one of its students. In a statement, the university said officials were “horrified” and thanked Athens-Clarke County police for arresting the suspect. “The man is not a student and is not affiliated with the university. His actions, which were caught on videotape, are appalling, and we are grateful to Athens-Clarke County police officers for swiftly apprehending and arresting him,” the statement said.

The victim, UGA student Grace Lang, told The Red & Black she was at Cutters Pub with a Jewish friend who noticed the man dressed in a Nazi uniform and confronted him. When the man tried to enter the bar, Lang said she stepped between them and attempted to remove the armband “to remove a hate symbol.” She said the man responded by swinging a large beer mug directly into her face.

Lang told the student newspaper she suffered a broken nose and needed four stitches at the emergency room. “I was at Cutters Pub with a Jewish friend when the man in the Nazi uniform tried to enter the bar,” she said, explaining why she intervened in the confrontation. “I tried to rip off his swastika armband.”

Social media footage — some later removed by moderators — shows multiple people shouting at the man before the sudden strike that knocked Lang back and stunned the crowd.

“No, no, no!” the man recording shouts.

Photos shared online show what appears to be the same man being handcuffed near the West Washington Street parking deck shortly afterward.

Going viral — Man at a bar in Athens, Georgia, near University of Georgia (UGA), wearing Halloween costume of a full Nazi SS Officer uniform; and with crowd reaction quickly escalating to violence, he was subsequently arrested pic.twitter.com/IXhnpqPxO7 — Mercurius (@MercuriusFilius) October 25, 2025

The incident sparked immediate outrage in Athens. The videos spread widely across Reddit and other platforms overnight, prompting angry reactions about a man openly wearing Nazi symbols in the city and the violence that followed. UGA said its student care and outreach team contacted Lang and other students who witnessed the “heinous antisemitic behavior.”

“We encourage any other students affected by this disturbing act to reach out to Student Care and Outreach for support,” the university said. “Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS) is also available 24/7 for students seeking additional assistance.”

Local news outlets requested the official arrest report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, but police said it has not yet been approved for release. It was not immediately clear whether investigators are exploring hate-crime enhancements or additional charges related to the Nazi symbols and the reported targeting of Lang’s Jewish friend.

The swift online response has put pressure on local officials to address the broader concerns over public displays of Nazi imagery and harassment in downtown Athens, particularly on nights when large groups of students pack the bars around Clayton and Washington Streets. The confrontation happened outside Cutters Pub, which sits in the center of the weekend nightlife scene.

Morgan, who appeared to be alone in the footage, has not made any public statement regarding why he was wearing the Nazi uniform or what led him to strike Lang with the glass mug. Court filings expected next week may reveal further details about the investigation and whether prosecutors plan to seek the maximum penalties for aggravated assault.

The incident arrives at a time of heightened concern over antisemitic harassment nationwide, including on college campuses. UGA officials emphasized that although the attack took place off school property, the emotional impact hits directly at the student body.

“We are horrified to learn what happened,” the university said, urging students to seek help if they feel unsafe or distressed.

Over the weekend, Lang was recovering from her injuries while Morgan remained behind bars. Police have not released additional information about the arrest or the initial responding officers’ account of events.

Athens residents and students who watched the video continue to call for accountability and reassurance that individuals who terrorize others with hateful symbols and violence will face consequences beyond a night in jail. More answers are expected when police release the full incident report and Morgan’s next court appearance is set.