‘You F-king N****r!’: Vile Houston Man Attacks Black Woman After Alleged Hit and Run and He Didn’t Stop There, Video Shows

A white man in Northwest Houston was charged with assault after he spat on and punched a Black female driver over an alleged fender bender.

The incident has caused an uproar as footage of the attack goes viral on social media. Candice Matthews, a spokesperson for the victim, confirmed in a Facebook post on Oct. 24 that hate crime charges will be pursued.

Houston resident Ronald Preston Gorham was caught on camera. (Photo: Instagram/candicematthewsdr)

“This disgusting act will not be tolerated,” she wrote. “We are pushing for this to be prosecuted as a HATE CRIME under Texas law.”

The video circulating online shows Houston resident Ronald Preston Gorham, and an unidentified Black woman getting into an explosive confrontation after they pulled into a gas station on the corner of Perry and Mills Road.

Gorham can be heard screaming and cursing at the woman as he called the police, accusing her of a “hit and run” — which she flatly denied.

“I didn’t hit you and run. I’m right here at the gas station,” she told him. “You hit my car and I pulled over to the gas station…. I got out of the school zone, and you seen me turning around.”

Gorham lost control as soon as he got off the phone with the authorities. Towering over the woman, he became physically aggressive, yelling several vile insults about her appearance and also using a racial slur: “F-ck you, you f-cking n*gger.”

When the woman shouted back, he spat on her and began slapping and punching her as she struggled to fend him off while still recording on her phone.

When police arrived, however, he got the reckoning that countless people on social media hoped for. Gorham was arrested for assault by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, according to a follow-up post on Facebook in which Matthews published a photo of his charges with the caption “justice is coming.” She also confirmed that the victim is safe and unharmed.

Demands for hate crime charges flooded the comments section of Instagram, as well as messages of support for the victim. “This is disgusting behavior. I am sorry you had to encounter this,” read one. Another wrote, “Ancestors, please have your way over his entire life!!! Let him reap what he sowed.”

But many remained skeptical that justice would be served, with some referencing Shiloh Hendrix, who went viral and raised $750,000 for being racist. “Now he’ll whine and play victim so he can GoFundMe.” Others speculated that he had already been released on bail. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to our inquiry.