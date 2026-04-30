‘Who Is Raising These Kids?’: Virginia Middle Schoolers Caught Waving Confederate Flags at Basketball Game, Claim the Symbol Is Their Heritage

Some Virginia middle schoolers are allegedly facing death threats after a video of them waving Confederate flags at a school basketball game. But their parents say the flags are related to their “rebel heritage.”

WFHG reports the students from Buchanan County shared the video last month at a game between Hurley Middle School and Mountain Mission School. WFHG reports that the kids waving the flags were Hurley students, who were the visiting side for the game.

Middle schoolers wave Confederate flags at a basketball game in Virginia. (Photo: @abolitionheritage/Instagram)

In a Facebook post days later, Mountain Mission said the flags were not brought onto campus by anyone affiliated with their school.

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“Mountain Mission School exists to nurture a Christ-centered community where every student is valued, respected, and able to flourish,” the school wrote on Facebook. “Because many of the children we serve come from diverse backgrounds and experiences, symbols or behavior that contribute to division are not appropriate for our campus.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Hurley Middle School, which shared the phone number of Buchanan County Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Fletcher. We are still waiting to hear back from her.

At a middle school basketball game in Southwest Virginia the opposing team showed up to their opponent’s Gym and waved Confederate flags while yelling racial slurs. The home team has mostly black players on it. Remember these are just middle schoolers doing this crap! pic.twitter.com/N9GjAjkeVf — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 19, 2026

“This racism didn’t materialize out of thin air,” Linda Case wrote on X. “It’s in the home, obviously, as their sh—y parents allowed this unacceptable social behavior.”

“Who is raising these kids? They need to get educated on [U.S.] history! Hate always loses!!” @Janip3 wrote on X.

VPM News reported in 2024 that the school district had been treading a fine line regarding freedom of speech and historic symbols for many years. To this day, the school board flies the flag to greet students.

At one of the district’s facilities, Hurley High School, the Confederate flag is displayed on the basketball court, in gathering spaces, and on athletic gear, USA TODAY reported in 2015.

WFHG reports that Hurley Middle and High students and faculty have long argued that the flag is their heritage.

“Unfortunately, parents and adults around them are responsible for this,” @heyfighting327 wrote on X.

“This is horrible, in 2026, they still do not see the U.S. as a united country, and add the racism shown, middle school kids learned this from their elders,” wrote @Sstephanie61384 on X.