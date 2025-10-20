‘Ripping Off His Members’: Marvin Winans Under Fire After Tense Exchange with Church Member Who Gave Less Than He Requested

Bishop Marvin Winans just learned that church math and social media outrage don’t always align.

The Detroit pastor sparked debate after a clip from Perfecting Church’s “Day of Giving” surfaced, pressing a church member over their offering in a moment many called uncomfortable to watch.

Bishop Marvin Winans sparked outrage after publicly scolding a church member for donating a few hundreds dollars short of the amount he requested during a fundraising service. (Photo: Instagram/ @marvine_lwinans)

Winans was seen publicly correcting a member who gave $1,235 instead of his request for “$1,000 plus $1,000.”

Though the exchange was later edited from the church’s YouTube stream, clips spread quickly, fueling online arguments about megachurch giving, pastoral authority, and how spiritual leaders should guide their congregations.

During the service, Winans invited members prepared to give their “sacrificial seed” of “$1,000 plus 1” to join him in the center aisle. While he repeatedly used that phrasing, congregants understood the assignment meant two separate thousand-dollar donations.

Giver after giver approached with $2,000 or more, reading from a prepared script about sowing their seed in unity with the church’s vision. But when one woman stepped forward with $1,235, the exchange turned tense.

“I’m giving in faith and standing in unity with the vision of Perfecting Church, sowing this seed of $1,000 plus $235 and receiving the blessings to come,” she announced.

Winans immediately corrected her: “That’s only $1,200.” When she acknowledged this, he pressed further: “You’re not listening to what I’m saying. If you have $1,000 plus $1,000…”

The woman responded that she would work on the remaining $800, but the bishop wasn’t having it. “Well, that ain’t what I asked you to do,” he said.

Pastor Marvin Winans gets upset at a church member for only donating $1200 when he asked for $2000 👀 pic.twitter.com/A2o0zWa1Uv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 20, 2025

The clip ignited immediate reaction on Threads, where one user wrote, “Today at Perfecting Church of Detroit, Bishop Marvin Winans scolded a member for giving $1200 instead of $2000. This was a fundraising service for a new building on 7 Mile and Woodward that has been under construction since 2002. There are layoffs and business closing happening weekly, but this is the attitude of so many pastors.”

Another commenter cut straight to the communication issue: “‘One thousand PLUS one thousand’ Just say $2,000 then and people wouldn’t have an opportunity to mishear!!!”

A third declared, “I would’ve took my money back so fast and would never set foot in that building again,” while someone else connected the moment to broader trends: “And then wonder why people are leaving the church in droves — these mega pastors are literal thieves — aren’t millions of people unemployed right now?! Where are the programs meant to HELP the people?!”

Outrage grew as others shared images of the unfinished property. “Sorry, but bro been ripping off his members for over 20 years,” alleged another person. “He’s collected millions over the years and that church building hasn’t been touched in years. The church isn’t coming!”

Not everyone piled on.

One defender pushed back against the critics: “First, I knew when I watched this video that what Pastor Winans said was being taken out of context. Secondly, everyone is not been laid off. Everyone’s business is not closing down. People of faith don’t function based on fear of what might happen. Third, this is one pastor at one church. This is not the ‘attitude of so many pastors.’ That is such a tired cliche.”

Perfecting Church, led by Bishop Marvin Winans, continues to raise funds for its long-delayed project at 19150 Woodward Avenue, near 7 Mile in Detroit. The ambitious plan, approved in 2004, called for a 158,550-square-foot sanctuary with more than 4,200 seats, a chapel, and a fellowship hall.

Construction began but stalled after the 2008 recession derailed financing. By 2023, the city sued, calling the half-built megachurch a public nuisance. A settlement later that year set new deadlines. A revised 164,800-square-foot design with 3,365 seats and 659 parking spaces was expected to reach substantial completion by spring 2025, according to the Michigan Chronicle.

The controversy arrives amid similar scrutiny of megachurch fundraising tactics.

Pastor Keion Henderson of Houston’s Lighthouse Church recently asked 2,100 people to give $2,100 in 21 days to raise $4 million after Hurricane Beryl damaged their north campus. Critics questioned why Henderson and his wife Shaunie, with estimated net worths of $8 million and $35 million respectively, needed congregants to shoulder the burden of repairs to an insured building.

Henderson also was under fire in 2024 for embarrassing a member during service, which apart from the money, also was an issue for many with the bishop. Henderson has since apologized for snapping at the church member.

Gospel singer Marvin Sapp also faced backlash over resurfaced footage from August 2024 showing him requesting $40,000 in donations and instructing ushers to “close the doors” during the offering at a convention. Sapp later defended the moment as standard security protocol, explaining that movement during offerings creates vulnerability for finance teams.

He even turned the controversy into creative fuel, releasing a single titled “Close the Doors.”

For Winans, the moment underscores how viral clips can turn ministry into a public debate over church culture — and whether true shepherding means letting people give freely or mandating they follow direction.