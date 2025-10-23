‘If ‘Stop Cooking Me’ Was a Look’: Trump Supporter Left Dumbfounded After Black Commentator Cleverly Shuts Down Her Claims That Trump Isn’t Racist

Political commentator and author Keith Boykin delivered the ultimate shutdown of a MAGA journalist who tried to claim President Donald Trump is not a racist, citing Trump’s “history of racism” in real time.

Boykin was on the “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip” Oct. 20 panel with right-leaning NewsNation host Bataya Ungar-Sargon as he pushed back when she questioned why Trump had not condemned racist text messages from Paul Ingrassia, his nominee to a top federal ethics post, calling it “appalling.”

Keith Boykin and Bataya Ungar-Sargon (Photos: Threads/keithboykin)

“Because Donald Trump has a history of racism himself,” Boykin, a former White House aide to former President Bill Clinton, told Ungar-Sargon.

“No, that’s not true,” the self-described “MAGA lefty” said in trying to deny it, but Boykin furiously clapped back.

“Are you kidding? He started his career with racism?” an incredulous Boykin corrected her, before listing Trump’s racist past.

“In the 1970s, he was sued for housing discrimination. In 1989, he was a part of the – he led a lynch mob against the Central Park Five. In the 1990s, he was sued by casino workers for racial discrimination. He led a five-and-a-half-year campaign against Barack Obama for allegedly not having an accurate birth certificate. Donald Trump came in office talking about he was going to ban Muslims, and he’s called Mexicans were supposedly bringing drugs —”

Ungar-Sargon tried to interrupt, “He has the most multiracial coalition —”

“Donald Trump has a long history. You didn’t deny anything of the things I just said there. Donald Trump, just this year, said that he’s allowing white South Africans to come to the United States, but not Black South Africans. What could be more racist than that?” Boykin demanded.

“So why does the majority of Latino men vote for him? Why did 25 percent of Black men vote for him?” Ungar-Sargon pointed out.

Boykin wasn’t fazed by her attempts at defending Trump.

“Black people are the most loyal group against Donald Trump because we could see clearly through the charade that he was putting up. Donald Trump has a 50-year history of racism,” he said as Ungar-Sargon talked over him.

“Why did a majority of Hispanic men vote for him …” she said as if that meant Trump isn’t a racist.

But Boykin had the perfect comeback. “I’m not a Hispanic person. I can tell you as a Black man that Donald Trump is a racist. That’s unquestioned.”

Despite all the instances of Trump’s obvious racism and racist behavior, Ungar-Sargon still denied the obvious. “I don’t agree with that at all.”

Social media wasn’t buying her contrived ignorance, especially given the way she was eyeing Boykin as he delivered the ultimate pushback.

Boykin posted a clip of the crazy exchange with Ungar-Sargon, captioning it with, “It doesn’t matter if you agree with me or not, but facts are facts. Donald Trump has a 50-year history of racism.”

“If ‘Stop cooking me’ was a look,” Threads user Dan Alvarez asserted.

“Cooking? She got roasted,” this Threads user laughed.

But Threads user Anthony Colletti’s meme was one of the best responses.

Ingrassia withdrew his name to lead the Office of Special Counsel after the leaked texts surfaced showing racist and pro-Nazi leanings.

In one he remarked that he hoped the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday gets “tossed into the seventh circle of Hell.”

And in another he said he has “a Nazi streak.”

Possibly the most disturbing part of all this? Ingrassia is still a top Trump administration official as the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security.