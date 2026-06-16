‘Pathetic’: Stephen A. Smith’s New Stance on Trump Triggers Total Internet Meltdown — And Fans Speculate About What Really Happened Behind the Scenes

Stephen A. Smith‘s feud with President Donald Trump has spiraled into chaos.

Critics have now accused the ESPN sportscaster of backing down and waving the white flag.

The growing tension between Smith, 58, and Trump, 80, escalated into a war of words that subsided sooner than some people expected.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is in the hot seat for not keeping the same energy in his short-lived feud with the president. (Photo: (Photos by Taylor Hill/WireImage; Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

For years, Smith launched verbal attacks on stars like Terrell Owens, LeBron James, and Jaylen Brown on “First Take.”

His feud with Trump reached its peak when he blamed the president for disrupting the Knicks’ Finals run by attending Game 3.

Trump drew loud boos from the Madison Square Garden crowd during the Knicks ‘ June 3 matchup against the Spurs.

The Knicks fell to the Spurs in Game 3, snapping the team’s then-13-game winning streak.

After the loss, Trump was asked about Smith’s remarks and ruining the positive vibes that had overtaken NYC.

Trump did not hold back, calling Smith an “arrogant fool,” a “low-IQ individual,” and a “loudmouth huckster.”

Stephen A. Smith just OBLITERATED Donald Trump for FAILING to put America first, starting a war with Iran, affordability issues, failing to stop Israel’s war with Palestine, acting in his own self-interest, adding $5B to the national debt daily, increasing his net worth from… pic.twitter.com/xpeDcvvHtE — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 10, 2026

Yet he insists he would be annihilated in a political debate.

Smith fired back and challenged the president to sit down for an interview. He wanted to discuss the national debt, corruption allegations, the war with Iran, and the affordability crisis.

Not only was the typical aggression the “Straight Shooter” podcaster displayed towards athletes tempered in his response to Trump.

But the “Straight Shooter” podcaster handed the polarizing MAGA leader a victory lap during CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I’m not here to denigrate or insult the president of the United States,” Smith said on June 14.

“He is certainly an upgrade from what we were seeing from [former president] Joe Biden in terms of his alertness,” Smith added.

Stephen A Smith on CNN: "The president is certainly an upgrade from what we were seeing from Joe Biden in terms of his alertness and what have you" pic.twitter.com/L9yaQKqPf0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2026

Smith’s remarks triggered a wave of backlash online. Cameras have repeatedly caught Trump dozing off at public events, including a recent nap in his Madison Square Garden suite.

“Trump is literally falling asleep every time we see him in front of a camera,” an X poster pointed out.

A second person tweeted, “Alertness? Stephen, how many NBA Finals games did Biden fall asleep at?” A third posted, “Trump called him low IQ, but he keeps a— kissing.”

While another disappointed critic of the Winston-Salem State University graduate sarcastically wondered, “Stephen A. Smith did all that tap dancing and has nothing tough to say about Trump? Lol.”

Despite the backlash, Smith praised the Trump administration and applauded the controversial UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn for his 80th birthday.

Gotta be honest, this @ufc event at the White House looks spectacular. This is a big time show. I’m not there, and we all know all the complaints folks had about renovations at and around the White House, etc, but — to be fair — this is some impressive stuff I’m looking at. Props… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 15, 2026

“Gotta be honest, this @ufc event at the White House looks spectacular. This is a big-time show,” Smith stated on X before giving props to UFC President and longtime Trump associate Dana White.

Again, irritated posters called out Smith for seemingly throwing in the towel less than a week after their outspoken back-and-forth.

Smith, who has teased a possible 2028 presidential campaign, was further berated. One faultfinder asked, “You’re okay with a fighter calling a president’s wife a man on the White House lawn? Grow a spine, dude.”

“Damn, you couldn’t wait to come back and lick that boot,” declared another X user in response to Smith commending the MMA extravaganza in Washington, DC. Plus, an outraged commenter complained, “You’re gross and pathetic. All skinfolk ain’t kinfolk.”

UFC Freedom 250 was promoted as a unifying showcase. The patriotic theme was shattered when global headlines fixated on a fighter, Josh Hokit’s ill comment about former first lady Michelle Obama.