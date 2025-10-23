‘He’s Lost His Mf-ing Mind’: Trump Gets Angry at His Own Made-Up Story He Claims He Heard on TV, Then Loses Focus Mid-Ramble and Seethes On-Camera

President Donald Trump is full of boastful braggadocio. At every event he brags about himself and how great he is ad nauseum.

In his latest bluster at a Rose Garden party for his Republican buddies who have ceded control of Congress to him, he claimed he was the greatest president of all time.

But his actual words were almost indecipherable.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“The great George Washington all the way to, well I think we have to rate him above me, less than great, less than George,” Trump boasted as he pointed to the crowd mid-ramble.

“Somebody went up and said, ‘You’re the third-best president of the United States,’ this was on television, third best. And they said, ‘Who were the best? George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.’ And I got extremely angry at this man, you know,” Trump recalled with a nervous laugh to mask his anger.

Then he seemed to get distracted and momentarily lost focus, “It’s gonna be …. it’s gonna be tough to beat Mr. Senator, John, It’s gonna be very tough to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we’re gonna give it a try.”

‘Is He Ok?’: Trump Casually Refers to Official with Cringe Nickname, Then Follows Up with a Bizarre Question That Has Viewers More Concerned Than Ever

It’s unclear which “Senator John” Trump randomly decided to make a part of his act, but he closed out with leaning on his go-to brag that’s been fact-checked on numerous occasions.

“Hey, they didn’t put out eight wars, nine coming. We put out eight wars and the ninth is coming, believe it or not,” he said to applause.

But viewers weren’t buying it. Social media lit up after Trump’s astounding remarks.

This Threads user shared, “No one said that, he’s very literally ranked dead last. He will remain dead last, always. People 100 years from now will learn about how terrible Donald Trump was, as a president and as a human being. Waiting on that front page news….. any day now.”

Another wondered who was the “somebody” in Trump’s tale. “Was it Melania or Barron?” one asked while another joked, “Someone said so on tv. I was watching myself and Donald said it on tv.”

“Involuntary institutionalization at this point. It’s not funny. At least Biden would just stop talking when his thoughts didn’t make sense,” this Threads user was fedup.

Another put it succintly, “He’s lost his mf-ing mind.”

Threads poster Scott Monty may have said it best, “Delusional. Completely out of touch with history AND reality.”

One user did give Trump a brief history lesson, “George Washington’s army won the American Revolution. Abraham Lincoln won the Civil war. Trump makes up solving wars in his head. Because that is what draft dodgers do.”

Trump regularly repeats false claims about settling wars and brokering peace deals.

He has not ended eight wars, including two disputes that were not wars and one war that is still ongoing.

He also started lying last week that no other president has ever ended a war. “So to the best of my knowledge we’ve never had a president that solved one war. Not one war,” he claimed, adding, “A lot of them start wars, but they don’t solve the wars, they don’t settle them,” according to CNN.

The first American to win the Nobel Peace Prize was President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 for his role in mediating the end of the Russia-Japan War.

Trump has claimed that he’s “ended eight wars in eight months” and that he’s “the president of peace.”

His latest claim to peace-making is the Israel-Hamas war, in which the Trump-brokered ceasefire deal is barely holding.

The other seven wars he claims he’s settled are between Israel and Iran, Pakistan and India, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

A number of these conflicts lasted mere days and one of them — between Egypt and Ethiopia — did not involve any fighting at all.