‘So Embarrassing … Big Mouth’: Trump Accused of Fishing for ‘Insider’ Details During a Private Exchange That Left Critics Baffled by His Question

Leave it to Donald Trump to turn a formal state visit into an opportunity for celebrity gossip, proving once again that even presidents can’t resist the allure of royal drama.

Weeks after his second state visit to the United Kingdom, a new report revealed that the President reportedly pulled Queen Camilla aside with a burning question about Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Tom Sykes, who broke the story in his The Royalist Substack on Thursday, Oct. 16, the 79-year-old commander in chief asked the queen point-blank about Markle’s standing within the family. Sykes reported that Trump inquired directly about what was happening with the Duchess of Sussex, clearly fishing for insider information about one of the royal family’s most discussed figures.

The queen, however, proved herself a master of diplomatic deflection.

Rather than engaging in potentially explosive palace talk, Camilla reportedly crossed her wrists in a gesture suggesting she was handcuffed and unable to discuss the matter. The hand movement is apparently a signature move that King Charles also employs when he needs to politely decline commenting on sensitive subjects. It seems to be a graceful sidestep that kept royal secrets exactly where they belong while maintaining the cordial atmosphere of the visit.

When news of Trump’s gossipy inquiry hit social media, reactions came flooding in with users offering their takes on the president’s curiosity.

One X user found the whole scenario cringeworthy, writing, “So embarrassing, as if she would spill any tea to his big mouth.”

“After all that soft flirting skills put to work & twerking for Trump, all Trump wanted was an up to date gossip on Meghan,” one person tweeted.

Another user simply commented, “Meghan is always on their minds,” pointing to the Duchess’ continued presence in public consciousness.

One commenter expressing confusion about the president’s approach wrote, “I completely get why President Trump would want gossip about other political figures, but to think the Prince’s own family would do that leads me to believe no kn[e]w that Trump is out of his depth in that arena, you know, politics.”

Another disbeliever said, “So the American President, who is whether we like it or not (I don’t like it) the most powerful person in the World didn’t even ask about Kate or Charles’ cancer when he met the RF [royal family], he went straight to talk about Meghan? The RF’s only appeal today is Harry and Meghan’s existence.

The September state visit marked Trump’s return to Windsor Castle, where he and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton before meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

During the visit’s state dinner on Sept. 17, Trump praised William extensively, even thanking the royals for their hospitality and commenting on how radiant and healthy Catherine appeared. The visit wasn’t without its own viral moments, though. Sharp-eyed observers noticed tension when Camilla appeared to give Catherine a pointed look after the younger royal inserted herself into a conversation between the queen and Melania.

Camilla’s subtle hand gesture directed Catherine to move along, creating a brief but memorable exchange that cameras captured in full.

Trump’s fascination with Meghan has deep roots.

Back in 2016, while acting and campaigning for office, Meghan described Trump as “misogynistic” and “divisive” while on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” according to The Independent.

Years later, when reminded of her comments before his 2019 visit, Trump said he hadn’t known she was critical of him. His relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex soured further after they relocated to California in 2020, with Trump making clear on social media that the United States wouldn’t cover their security costs.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

He later admitted he wasn’t a fan of Meghan and has continued making remarks about the couple even after leaving office, as she supported his successor, Joe Biden.

“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, I think she’s probably heard that before. And I wish a lot of luck to Prince Harry. She’s gonna need it,” Trump stated during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry continue living their California life, recently sharing joyful moments from Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday celebration in June. The couple posted videos showing them dancing in the delivery room before Lilibet’s arrival, with both parents getting loose to music as they waited for their daughter to make her entrance.

The lighthearted content reminded fans why they connected with the couple in the first place.

Trump’s attempt to extract royal gossip from Camilla ultimately went nowhere, but it did give social media users something to discuss and confirmed what many already suspected: Meghan remains one of the most talked-about figures in both royal and political circles.