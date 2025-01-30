‘That’s Uncalled For’: Outrage Erupts as Katt Williams Calls Kamala Harris Out of Her Name During Controversial Roast About Her Presidential Loss

Katt Williams‘ comedic sensibility is still drawing big laughs, but his commentary regarding the outcome of the 2024 presidential election has spawned ever greater disappointment.

Much like his other stand-up routines, the comedian is not excluding anyone, Kamala Harris included, from an opportunity to become a punchline.

Williams is currently on his “Heaven on Earth Tour,” where he recently ripped the former vice president for failing to rally enough voter support to beat Donald Trump.

The final tally of votes was 77,303,568 (312 electoral votes) for Trump and 75,019,230 (226 electoral votes) for Harris. Countless people have speculated about the factors that cost the Democratic politician the Oval Office, but for Williams, the loss was a no-brainer.

Comedian Katt Williams catches heat for calling former Vice President Kamala Harris a “b—h during his recent comedy roast. (Photos by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vulture; NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“It ain’t Black men that let Kamala down. It was everybody the f—k else. Nobody voted for this b—ch,” he told an audience. The Emmy winner went as far as to launch into a breakdown of demographics that did not see the former California senator as fit to lead the country as the first female president.

His comical tirade continued with, “Women didn’t vote for her. Indians didn’t vote for her. Jews didn’t vote for her. She married a Jew! He did not vote for her. B—ches that wanted an abortion didn’t vote for her. It was sad. Sad, sad, sad,” Williams told the audience.

At this point, only some tickholders and Williams were laughing at his banter.

“They said that Katt Williams got more votes. I wasn’t even running. Say they just wrote me in. I don’t know, I expected more of Kamala. It’s one thing to get your ass whupped, but you still got to come out now. She ain’t even show the f—k up… She left her whole sorority out there in the cold,” he said.

The reference stems from Harris’ decision to not deliver a concession speech on Nov. 5 at her alma mater, Howard University, where she crossed into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She also hunkered down there with Hillary Clinton as the votes rolled in.

Harris conceded the next day on the grounds of the HBCU.

But as the clip of his “disappointing” routine circulated on social media, a different reception can be observed.

“That’s uncalled for,” an outraged X user wrote, adding, ” I don’t have to ever hear from him again.”

Someone else offended by the rant commented, “The calling out her name is unnecessary,” a sentiment expressed by numerous individuals. Another person simply typed, “Nah this is trash.”

“Right. Disagreeing with her is a person’s prerogative but to call her out of her name is unnecessary and uncalled for,” wrote a third person.

Another declaration about the jokes stated, “I ain’t gone lie katt might be part of the program .. and he talks about everybody else to take the focus off of him but I hope I’m wrong tho.”

It was so bad on election night that Kamala called McDonald's to see if she could get her old job back. pic.twitter.com/Fl0YO6Z4tJ — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 9, 2024

Still, there were fans who stood firm in the belief that comedy is not an arena where entertainers play nice.

“People need to stop being overly sensitive. It’s his is comedy..just enjoy the laughs!!” one person wrote. A few Instagram users perceived the roast as “all facts” to the dismay of others in the comment sections of posts.

As a public figure, Harris became the butt of many jokes well before her loss.

Bill Maher mocked her past work experience when he joked, “It was so bad on election night that Kamala called McDonald’s to see if she could get her old job back.” “Saturday Night Live” mocked how the former attorney general speaks and her tendency to cackle.

But the skits did not sway Harris from making a pre-Election Day “SNL” stop before the polls closed.