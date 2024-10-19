‘Please Help Him’: Concerns Rise After Pastor Marvin Winans Has Shocking Health Scare, Collapses During Bible Study Months After Cancer Update

Months after Bishop Marvin Winans shared with his Perfecting Home Church that he was cancer-free, the “Worthy is the Lamb Slain” singer was captured on video passing out during a church service at the suburban Los Angeles church.

The clip immediately went viral, and saints from all over the world are now sending their prayers, hoping nothing serious is wrong with the pastor.

Bishop Marvin Winans faints in front of church, causing prayer warriors to come out in full strength. (Photo: Instagram/ @marvine_lwinans)

In the 1:13 second video, Winans, dressed in a blue suit in front of sanctuary flowers, appeared to struggle. From the onset, his shoulders were slumped, and he spoke with shortened breaths and phrases during his Bible study on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

“He comes to make us feel, as if God has somehow deserted us. As if, somehow, He’s not able to keep His word,” he said, looking uncommonly stable.

Continuing, Winans added, “And if God is not able to keep his word, then I understand the depression. I understand why we give up. But if we trust … hallelujah … hallelujah … if we trust what God has said and believe …” Before finishing his sentence, Winans collapsed, prompting several men in the church to rush to his aid.

The incident sparked concern across social media.

“Bishop Marvin Winans does not look well and was struggling to preach‼️ Saints, we must bombard Haven on his behalf‼️” one X user tweeted.

When video footage surfaced on TikTok, believers flooded the comments, leaving prayerful messages like “Father God please help him” and “God meet your manservant where he is now and touch his body.”

Fortunately, Bishop Winans addressed the situation during a livestream on Friday, Oct. 18, assuring his followers that he was fine.

“Hi, I am Pastor Marvin Winans, and I wanted to come live. … Let me say that I appreciate all of the prayers and support. … On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, I had an unexplained episode. … The doctor thinks it might have been dehydration, but my heart is good, my vitals are good, and I am in good shape,” said Winans.

He continued, “So often we work ourselves too much, and that seems to have been the problem. There is no residual or long-lasting effect, but I wanted to be in touch with all of you.”

He added with conviction, “God — hallelujah — has been a healer in my life, and I expect to be around for a long time. I thank you for your prayers. Continue to pray that we would be who God has called us to be, and I know we’re going to accomplish the goal together.”

According to the church’s Instagram page, Winans had been teaching from the Book of Proverbs. Comments under promotion for the hybrid Bible study noted that the study was “awesome” without mentioning the fainting incident.

His church members and those who had been following the preacher’s ministry for years were perhaps mostly concerned because he has had some health challenges for some time and is currently a cancer survivor.

The six-time Grammy winner revealed during a Sunday worship service on July 21, 2024, that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022 but had overcome it.

Initially, he admitted that he struggled to accept the doctor’s prognosis.

However, he eventually followed the medical advice and underwent several doses of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), a vaccine-based immunotherapy commonly used to treat early-stage bladder cancer. He shared that he received this treatment for six weeks, followed by a cystoscopy.

He began the treatment in March 2024, but after attending a prayer service, he described experiencing a true miracle.

“The first time they could see it… but this time, when they went in, the doctor said, ‘OK … there’s nothing there.’ Doubt nothing and have confidence in what God is doing in our midst!” he said during the sermon.

The testimony brought his congregation to their feet, cheering and praising God. When a portion of the sermon was later posted on Instagram, many of his 315,000 followers expressed their gratitude and joy.

His recent recovery stands as another testament to his unwavering faith and how God continues to work in his life.