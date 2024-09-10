‘Something About Him Is Unsettling’: Pastor Keion Henderson’s Apology to Woman He Told to ‘Hush’ During Service Sparks Outrage

Keion Henderson, Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries in Houston, apologized for telling one of his screaming choir members “Hey, stop it. Hush, hush” during a live-streamed service in May 2024.

Footage of Shaunie Henderson’s husband publicly apologizing to the individual he told to hush began circulating on the internet on Sept 10.

In the clip, the 43-year-old preacher hugs the weeping woman after asking her to come to the front of the church. He then embraced her with a long hug, which led to her screaming and crying out.

Religious leader Keion Henderson made a public apology to the women he told to “hush” during a church service. (Photo: @pastorkeion)

“For those who don’t know, this is the lady where we had the viral moment about the ‘hush’ situation,” Henderson informed his congregation during service on Sep. 8.

He then told the woman, “Look at me. I had no idea that my actions would cause you that much pain. And I want to say, in front of this body, that I am so sorry for the struggle that actions caused.”

He added, “I’m so sorry,” as the woman screamed even louder.

The Jasmine Brand reposted the video of Henderson’s apology on Instagram. People in the comment section expressed skepticism about the Houston-based minister’s mea culpa.

“Something about him is unsettling to me… He wasn’t very sincere but it wasn’t my apology to receive,” one person wrote.

Other people also noticed how quickly Henderson turned away from the woman as she continued to break down in tears. A commenter posted, “He walked away so fast chile.”

Another wrote, “It was so insincere. Didn’t bother to learn her name, then walks off after he says what he said. No embrace, no nothing. Then, why now?”

In addition, people on social media referred to Henderson as a “false prophet” and suggested the “Lazy Love: Recognizing and Reversing the 4 Threats to any Successful Relationship” author made them “uncomfortable.”

However, Henderson had backers as well. One supporter commented, “No matter what she did, he apologizes for how much attention and backlash and how everybody’s talking about her. The weight of it all deserves an apology. I accept that they did this and it’s public. I despise quiet apologies PERIOD.”

This was not the first time Keion Henderson addressed the controversy behind the “hush” situation. Previously, Henderson stopped by the 97.9 The Box radio program in May.

When asked about the viral clip, the religious leader insisted that “all noise” in church does not represent the Holy Spirit but admitted feeling “bad” about the woman dealing with “internet sensationalism.”

pastor keion henderson shh someone for praises God too loud pic.twitter.com/OvAxcC4Uow — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) May 5, 2024

Henderson also spoke about the heavily criticized moment during a May 2024 appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show” with his wife, Shaunie Henderson.

“This is a four-year battle. This is ongoing. I’ve already talked to her personally. I had already had ushers go up to her. I’ve already had prayer warriors. I’ve had everything. So she did it publicly after being asked not to,” Henderson explained on the daytime talk show.

He also said, “As a pastor, I know the difference between disturbance and worship. What people have to understand is that every time you hear noise in church, it isn’t worship. And so, there has to be order.”

Additionally, Henderson went on to say that he intended to bring “order to the room so people could hear God and not her.” The Gary, Indiana native made it clear he would “do it again” if needed.

On that same episode of “The Tamron Hall Show,” Shaunie Henderson spoke about why she chose Keion Henderson as her husband. The 49-year-old “Basketball Wives” alumna said, “He’s just so amazing. Honestly, he’s relatable.”

Previously, Shaunie was married to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 to 2010. The former couple have four children together, including 24-year-old, free-agent basketball player Shareef O’Neal.

Keion and Shaunie tied the knot in May 2022. The Hendersons showcased the lead-up to their Aurora Anguilla Resort-set wedding on VH1’s “Shaunie & Keion’s Destination I Do” reality series.

At the age of 21, Keion Henderson founded Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in 2003. The Lighthouse Church began in 2009. The Keion Henderson TV YouTube channel has over 560,000 subscribers and 63 million total views.