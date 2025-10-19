‘Not a Good Look for MAGA’: Trump Supporters Show Their True Colors After Black Judge’s Ruling on Teens Who Attacked Ex-DOGE Employee

Finger-pointing and outrage followed the Oct. 14 sentencing of two Washington, D.C., teens who pleaded guilty to jumping Edward “Big Balls” Cortisine last August.

MAGA conservatives want to see the 15-year-olds behind bars and are denouncing Judge Kendra Briggs’ decision to give them a year’s probation. As MAGA goes into meltdown mode, critics are using every insult in the book to discredit the D.C. Superior Court associate judge, from calling her a “DEI hire” and a “Marxist” to “a national security threat.”

Judge Briggs is facing backlash after sentencing two teens involved in D.C. assault case. (Credit: X)

“Briggs to the brig!” yelled one. “Judge Briggs will have blood on her hands,” said another, followed by calls for impeachment and “justice for Big Balls!” Even Elon Musk piled on. “Incredibly unjust,” he wrote on X.

A Musk protégé, Cortisine was on the original DOGE team tasked with purging the U.S. government. The 19-year-old software engineer drew public attention not just for his nickname but for his young age and controversial résumé — he was fired from his previous cybersecurity job for leaking company secrets.

‘A Flat Out Liar’: Internet Zooms In on MAGA Reporter’s Black Eye After She Claims She Was Attacked By Protester In Portland

In the early hours of Aug. 3, Cortisine was approached by a group “terrorizing” busy U Street about a mile from the White House, according to Judge Briggs via the Washington Post.

BREAKING – DC Judge Kendra Briggs has allowed the two “teens” who jumped Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine to avoid jail and sentenced them to simple probation, stating her job is to “rehabilitate,” not punish. pic.twitter.com/7LRv7fVbQP — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 15, 2025

As the group reportedly yelled, “Let me get your car!” one person got inside his vehicle and locked the doors, while Cortisine stood outside and was badly beaten by attackers. His bloody and bruised picture went viral after Trump posted it to X, and within days, the President announced the federal takeover of the D.C. police force, declaring a “public safety emergency.”

Judge Briggs sentenced the unidentified male perpetrator to a year’s probation after he pleaded guilty to four counts connected to two incidents that night: an attempted robbery and simple assault on Cortisine, and a separate felony assault and robbery at a gas station.

The girl received 9 months’ probation for one count of simple assault for pepper-spraying someone at the gas station, and is required to undergo weekly drug testing and treatment per the outlet. Prosecutors agreed to drop another simple assault charge against the girl from that night in exchange for a guilty plea.

The teens, who both reside in Maryland with their parents, will be monitored electronically and are required to complete 90 hours of community service. They’re banned from seeing each other and must stay out of D.C.

The goal of juvenile court, where they were charged, is “rehabilitation, not punishment,” said Briggs in court, per the Washington Post. But many Trump supporters vehemently disagree.

“Rehabilitation is the work of prison wardens,” countered one X user. “These ‘teens’ will commit more crimes since now they know the system doesn’t punish,” said another. “Do these DEIs ever care about the victim, or was it because the victim was a White Trump DOGE worker?”

Ida believed she knew the judge’s job better than she does, “Kendra Briggs job is to oversee hearings, interpret laws, issue rulings, ensure fair proceedings, and manage courtroom operations. Her job is NOT rehabilitation of those that come before her,” she wrote on X.

Another responded, “She clearly needs training on what her job requirements are since she isn’t following through on her current job standards.”

Other went so far to call for an impeachment while others accused her of “being racist against whites.”

Impeachment is not enough. Their behavior is criminal and must be punished. — 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖛𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖙 𝖎𝖓 𝕬𝖗𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖆 (@CalvinistArm) October 16, 2025

Some commenters, however, had a different theory about the case: “Big Balls getting his ass kicked by a 15-year-old is not a good look for MAGA.”

Another added on Threads, I’m sure this has been said before, but it’s interesting how white Young Republicans in their 30’s are just “kids who deserve grace”, while 14 year old black kids who assault a neonazi who calls himself big-balls are “basically adults” and deserve the death penalty…