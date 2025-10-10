‘Knowing How Crazed MAGA Is’: JD Vance Puts ‘a Target on’ Joy Reid Because He Doesn’t Like How She Shows Gratitude, and It Backfires Instantly

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid unloaded on Vice President JD Vance this week after he singled her out on social media Thursday, accusing her of lacking gratitude toward the United States for the good life she has. Reid responded with a profanity-laced clapback, slamming Vance for deliberately targeting her amid a climate of hostile rhetoric and political violence.

The tense online confrontation has renewed debate over whether public officials should chill and exercise greater restraint — particularly in today’s charged political climate.

Vice President JD Vance recently offered a social media critique of Joy Reid after the former MSNBC host described her immigrant parents’ struggles in America. (Photos: Getty Images)

Instead, Vance publicly attacked Reid on a video clip that showed a past interview Reid had with ABC News correspondent Steve Osunsami about the shock her parents felt when they came to America for the first time.

“My father was from the Congo and my mother was from Guyana, and so, they were the immigrants who came here on purpose and they got the rude awakening, My mother got the rude awakening like, ‘Oh, it’s racist here’… She was like, ‘They didn’t tell me this was the land of opportunity, but not for me,’” Reid said with a laugh.

Joy Reid has had such a good life in this country. It's been overwhelmingly kind and gracious to her. She is far wealthier than most. Yet she oozes with contempt.



For reasons unknown Thursday, Vance amplified the old clip out of the blue, writing, “Joy Reid has had such a good life in this country. It’s been overwhelmingly kind and gracious to her. She is far wealthier than most. Yet she oozes with contempt. My honest, non-trolling advice to Joy Reid is that you’d be a much happier person if you showed a little gratitude.”

The post also highlighted Reid’s millionaire salary at MSNBC, comparing it to the average income in Guyana, igniting a firestorm of swearwords, racist memes, and right-wing rebukes aimed at Reid in the comments section.

“Joy Reid crying about “no opportunity in America” while cashing $3 million a year to sit on TV and race-bait is the definition of clown world. Her mom left Guyana where the average person scrapes by on five grand a YEAR, and now her daughter is pulling banker money to peddle victimhood cosplay. That’s not oppression, that’s the American f***ing jackpot,” one person wrote.

“If this country was half as racist and hopeless as she pretends, Joy Reid would still be in Georgetown boiling rice over a fire pit, not dripping in MSNBC checks. She’s living proof America is the land of opportunity — and still whining because the grift pays better than gratitude.”

Many voices accused Reid of “race-baiting” and for not balancing her opinions about what America has done good for her.

Nearly all the backlash appeared to come from white men — a dynamic that reflected the very point Reid had raised in the original interview. Her comments about her mother’s early encounters with racism in America, which Vance shared in his post, seemed to trigger the kind of vitriol she was describing.

The dominant theme in the comments was a call for Reid to “go back to Guyana.”

“If it’s so bad she can book a ticket, planes fly every day, oughta be able to do that on $3m salary… since she’s so oppressed and held back here and all with that $3M to run her mouth.

The vice president’s message quickly went viral, racking up more than 3 million views.

But Reid, who no longer uses X, only learned about the attack when journalist Tommy Christopher told her about it during a Substack interview.

Reid fired back with a blunt response: “JD Vance, since you’re paying attention to me: F— you!”

She made clear she had no interest in advice from the vice president.

“There’s nothing you could ever say that I would take as advice, friendly or otherwise. I don’t need advice from you. You need to learn how to be a decent human being and you need to apologize to Kamala Harris for what you said,” she added.

Reid also disputed Vance’s interpretation of her past interview, clarifying that her mother’s point was about America’s reality for Black immigrants.

“I did not say that my mother said this country was not a land of opportunity for people like us. You need go back and listen to the interview,” Reid said. “My mother came to this country as an immigrant. And believed in the sales pitch of what America says that it is, that it calls itself this sort of land of opportunity. But what happens is if you are Black, you immediately come here and it isn’t long before you are treated the same way that America treats all of its Black citizens, as second class citizens.”

Reid said Vance’s mindset reflected racism.

“See, in your statement, you forget the part that you believe for yourself, that White people earn their opportunities, that they create opportunity, that when they get a good job or get a big house or get a good salary, it’s because they earned it. You, because you are a racist a–hole, believe that Black people are given opportunity by white people.”

In a series of comments later posted to Threads, Reid went further, saying she believed Vance’s actions toward her were reckless and dangerous:

“Waking up early and processing the reality that the vice president of the United States deliberately put a target on you for no reason, knowing how violent and crazy armed maga are, is something….”

Reid framed her response as both personal and political.

“Well I am proud to be the daughter of Black immigrants. Best thing my mama ever did was make me a Black American by coming to this country, even during the tail end of its apartheid era. And the current regime targeting, brutalizing, menacing and kidnapping nonwhite immigrants based on the color of their skin is pure evil. Period. If saying that is what triggered Captain Couch to target me, so be it. God is still God.”