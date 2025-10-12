‘A Flat Out Liar’: Internet Zooms In on MAGA Reporter’s Black Eye After She Claims She Was Attacked By Protester In Portland

A right-wing journalist covering Portland, Oregon, showed up on a Fox News show sporting a black eye and claiming that an antifa-affiliated protester bashed her in the face with a flagpole while police did nothing.

“The Post Millennial” reporter Katie Daviscourt contends there’s “complete lawlessness” in parts of Portland, which she also described as a “war zone,” continuing the drumbeat of right-wing media reporting in recent weeks that the city is in complete chaos, which state and local officials have repeatedly denied.

Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Daviscourt insisted “several blocks” of the city are now “completely controlled by antifa-affiliated protesters who harass, assault, and threaten anyone who they perceive to be a threat to their cause,” also contending that Portland police have “completely abandoned the zone.”

Katie Daviscourt, pictured on the right. (Photo: Instagram/Katiedaviscourt)

Watters, who aired footage of Daviscourt’s encounter with a masked protester, started by asking her if she was alright.

“Oh yeah, I definitely have a black eye,” she said. “So that’s what it’s been like covering Portland for the past four months. Complete lawlessness.”

🤬🤬🤬🤬



Enough is enough, this shit needs to be dealt with one way or another.



No more Mr Nice guy BS can go on https://t.co/sfPHVgpV1r — Leroy Jethro Gibbs (@XHungry951) October 1, 2025

“They say it’s one city block. Is that even true?” Watters asked.

“That’s not true. So, it went from being a war zone to one city block, but it’s actually several blocks where that is completely controlled by antifa-affiliated protesters who harass, assault and threaten anyone who they perceive to be a threat to their cause, including journalists, local residents and ICE agents,” Daviscourt contended, before urging federal action.

‘Nailed It!’: A Visibly Frustrated Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump Flexing His Power—And Viewers Say She’s Missing the One Move That Could Take Him Down



“And the Trump administration is absolutely correct in deploying federal troops here because Portland police has completely abandoned this zone. They refuse to go in, and everyone that shows up is on their own,” she claimed.

Watters played along, speculating that police and local officials have ceded parts of the city over to “antifa,” which the Trump administration recently listed as a “domestic terrorist organization.” (But keep in mind, President Donald Trump and MAGA call every protester they don’t agree with antifa-affiliated.)

Antifa is short for anti-fascist and, in general, is a movement opposing reactionary policies, including fascism, nationalism, far-right ideologies, white supremacy, authoritarianism, racism, homophobia, and xenophobia, which probably makes more than half of all Americans antifa.

Daviscourt then went on to describe how Portland police did nothing when she asked for help and that she even chased the suspect down for police and kept an eye on her for more than 30 minutes, but that officers still refused to act.

Daviscourt did not reach out to a police officer initially. She pointed out her attacker to a Portland police dialogue liaison officer, who was monitoring the protest and who is not allowed to make an arrest. That officer then called for a police response while trying to detain the suspect, according to a police statement.

“It’s time for a federal crackdown,” Daviscourt demanded. “The Trump administration needs to start treating antifa like ISIS, the terrorists that they are and put an end to them here for good.”

Daviscourt also told her story on the right-wing “Real America’s Voice” podcast with MAGA provocateur Jack Posobiec, telling him that the “antifa-affiliated subject” had approached her and swung her flag pole “like a baseball bat and directly hit my eye.”

In a social media post Daviscourt said she sustained “a concussion and eye hemorrhage” from the attack.

Of course, the MAGA sphere was enraged. “Enough is enough, this sh-t needs to be dealt with one way or another. No more Mr Nice guy BS can go on,” this supporter said on X, with another agreeing, “This is an outrage.”

But plenty of people questioned Daviscourt’s version of events, and more accused her of “lying.”

Liberal influencer and commentator Samantha Fakharzadeh called out Daviscourt. “Shame on you. Shame on you for f-cking lying. Shame on you for perpetuating a false narrative. Shame on you for having armed MAGA chase down a minor and multiple unarmed people … Shame on you for coming to a city you don’t even live in, in a state you don’t live.”

“Despicable behavior and so blatantly contrived it’s astounding. These are the people who lied about Portland being a warzone,” Fakharzadeh added in a post on Instagram.

Another IG user agreed, “I’m sure she’s being paid by the administration.”

X user z3rO said what a lot of people were thinking, “If not faked… certainly over-sold.

“Anyone whoever has had a black eye or a child with a black eye knows that it presents much differently after a day or two. This chick’s an idiot or a flat out liar. Maybe a little both,” this X user posted above a photo of Daviscourt with a black eye.

Trump notified Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek in late September that he had federalized members of the Oregon National Guard, putting them under his control, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting, to send them into Portland.

But a federal judge blocked the deployment. Trump then ordered members of the California National Guard to Portland after the ruling. By late Sunday night, the same judge, Trump appointee Karin Immergut, issued a new restraining order blocking the administration from sending any state’s National Guard into the Pacific Northwest city.

Trump has also federalized 300 members of the Illinois National Guard to “protect federal officers and assets” in Chicago, according to CNN, despite opposition from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and other state and local officials.

The President has already sent troops into Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Memphis, Tennessee, and has threatened to deploy the military in other mainly Democratic-run cities.