‘Rest Now, Niko’: Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Reportedly Passes Away Amid Strained Relationship with His Dad and Long Battle with Cancer

Nikolas “Niko” McKnight, the estranged son of R&B star Brian McKnight, reportedly has passed away, according to Brian’s older brother.

On May 29, Claude McKnight shared the tragic news about Niko on TikTok. The exact date of the singer and guitarist’s death has not been confirmed.

Brian McKnight and his son, Niko McKnight. (Photos: Brianmcknight23/Instagram; Fiftyclicks/Instagram.)

“This morning I found out that my nephew, Niko McKnight, passed away. He’d been bravely battling cancer for the past two years or so,” said Claude in a video posted to the social media app.

The Take 6 member praised Niko by calling him “amazing” and “ridiculously talented,” and even complimented his nephew’s work as a musician and photographer.

“I know that kid had a lot inside, a lot eating at him for a long, long time. I may have contributed to what happened with him, what I do know is he’s out of pain now. So I can rejoice in the fact that he no longer has to go through the chemo and radiation and everything else. I just want to uplift that young man,” Claude concluded.

The Grammy Award winner chose not to go into detail about the “family drama” involving Niko and Brian. However, he did acknowledge that there’s “a lot of hurt” between the father and son did not get resolved.

“In any situation, there’s always three sides to a story. There’s my side, your side and the truth and the truth a lot of times is somewhere in between.”

Brian has four biological children but had been publicly feuding with his oldest kids, including Niko.

In April 2024, the “Back at One” hitmaker referred to his offspring as a “product of sin.” Niko fired back at his dad with troubling remarks about his childhood.

“I’m evil. That’s wild: The guy who used to make me clean his used condoms out his bathroom at 15 before Lisa got home is calling me evil fashoooooo,” Niko stated.

Brian was married to Niko’s mother, Julie McKnight, from 1990 to 2003. Julie also gave birth to Brian McKnight Jr. The 55-year-old singer also has a daughter from another relationship.

Niko’s most recent Instagram post was shared on March 28. The self-described digital creator uploaded his final vlog to the platform in February. His mother shared a video on her Instagram Story on May 29.

Julie uploaded a clip of singer-songwriter Tim Miner performing a song about a mother losing her “baby boy.” Minor was previously featured on Brian’s 1998 record “The First Noel” along with Claude.

Condolences for Niko poured in online as social media users learned of his passing. Plus, many people took the opportunity to blast Brian’s apparent foul treatment of his ill son.

“I know he’s probably regretting not telling his son he loves him,” wrote one person in the comments section of “The Neighborhood Talk’s post.

Another said, “He probably didn’t spend not one day with him in the hospital or during chemotherapy.. That guilt is gonna eat him UP!”

Most wrote, “Condolences to his mother and those that loved him.”

“And I hope his mom doesn’t let that man nor his wife anywhere near her son’s memorial!!!!” added a fifth person.

McKnight married his second wife Leilani Mendoza, who had two children from a previous relationship, in 2017. They also have one son together. The “One Last Cry” singer legally changed his name to Brian Kainoa Makoa Sr. to match the name of his youngest boy. The elder Brian Kainoa allegedly only referred to his stepchildren and newborn as his kids.

Brian Mcknight is seen holding his youngest son, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Jr., older sons, Niko and Brian McKnight Jr. (top left) and daughters, Bralynn and Briana (bottom right). (Photo: brianmcknight23.Instagram)

McKnight has yet to respond to news about his son’s passing on social media.