‘He’s Like a Toddler’: Trump’s 24/7 Demand Pushes Staff to the Brink As CNN Anchor Spills on the Exhausting Reality of Traveling with the President

It’s well known that President Donald Trump is up at all hours of the day and night, and just one case in point is his penchant for sending out social media posts in the middle of the night.

Now, a CNN reporter is offering another glimpse into the president’s sleeping habits, or lack thereof, and how difficult it is for his staff and reporters traveling with Trump, especially when it comes to long overseas trips. They basically dread it, according to CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins.

“He, like, does not sleep,” Collins told Jason Tartrick on Monday on his podcast “Trading Secrets” as the pair discussed their trouble sleeping.

US President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One as he flies from Washington, DC to Israel, October 12, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Tartrick agreed, “I did ‘Fox and Friends’ finance segment, and it was just on Gen Zs and finance. And one of the executive producers, like, we just want to show you around, they showed me the control room, and I said, ‘How have things been in the control room as of late?’ She’s like, none of us are sleeping because the president doesn’t sleep. We’re all working two times.”

Collins went on to describe what traveling with Trump is like, citing a source who said, “You never want to be on Air Force One on a trip.”

“And I said, ‘Why?’ Like you think you want to be in the axis of power close to Trump. He doesn’t sleep on these trips. And like, you know you’re going to Asia or something, and that’s kind of the only time you’re going to sleep before you go on this trip,” she explained.

“But Trump is just always up and talking, and he’ll, like, have them go wake staff up if they’re asleep because he wants to talk to them,” Collins continued.

“We have this big trip to Asia coming up, and you know, you’re just, you’re not going to sleep on that flight,” she added.

Trump’s lack of sleep could help explain his bizarre behavior and incoherent speeches in recent days, which have gotten worse.

Sleep is essential for any healthy human. It supports brain function and helps maintain physical health.

Inadequate sleep over a long period can raise the risk of all kinds of diseases and chronic health problems, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It can impact how well a person thinks, reacts, works, learns and gets along with others.

“Not getting enough sleep or enough high-quality sleep can lead to problems focusing on tasks and thinking clearly,” the NIH reported.

Just one recent case in point, Trump gave a speech before hundreds of the nation’s top military brass that was embarrassingly incoherent, as he rambled, switched topics, and seemed to muse to himself at times during the long-winded tirade.

At 79 years old, Trump is the oldest person to ever start a term as president. His persistent health issues in recent months are no secret. He’s had swollen ankles from a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, bruises on his hands, and he largely disappeared the last week of August with no on-camera sightings, something extremely unusual for Trump, and amid wide speculation of serious health problems.

How much a major lack of sleep is contributing to these problems is anybody’s guess.