‘Gavin, You Win!’: Newsom Hits Trump with His Most ‘Diabolical’ Video Yet — Then Finishes Him Off with a Final Blow That Crushes Trump’s Biggest Brag

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken his trolling of President Donald Trump to new heights — and there are no signs he plans to stop anytime soon. Earlier this month, Newsom posted a slickly edited video montage of his tarmac meeting with Trump during the president’s visit to California in January.

The short clip shows Trump repeatedly reaching out to touch Newsom’s arm as they talk, while several side-by-side shots highlight their height difference, even though both men are officially listed as 6-foot-3.

At one point, Trump appears to pout as he stands beside the California governor. The montage then cuts to a series of Trump’s Truth Social posts attacking Newsom, all set to Taylor Swift’s hit “Actually Romantic,” a tongue-in-cheek breakup anthem that mocks someone who’s secretly obsessed.

As the song’s lyrics dance across the screen, the message is clear: the governor has mastered the art of psychological warfare — and Trump is his favorite target.

Social media users couldn’t get enough.

“I have to say I am loving the petty clap backs and trolling,” one Threads user wrote.

“Understanding how to communicate to people on their level is a great skill for a leader to have! 😂”

Another added, “Using Actually Romantic for this is DIABOLICAL 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” while one fan declared, “GAVIN!! You win the best use of a showgirls song. Cheers!!! 🥂”

Others zeroed in on the visual contrasts, with one person pointing out, “This video shows side by side of 2 men that both claim to be 6’3”. Something is off!”

But everything isn’t fun and games. Newsom took a serious swing at Trump this week after the president’s latest attempt to gaslight Americans about the soaring cost of groceries.

The President, as usual, in answering a question this week about how expensive food is, blamed former President Joe Biden, as he’s done for months now whenever he’s facing a tough question that he doesn’t know how to answer.

“The last administration had the greatest inflation in the history of our country and now as you know, groceries are down. It’s all down,” Trump insisted.

This assertion is belied by the facts. And the comment is calling into question not only Trump’s cognitive state but his grasp on reality.

The other possibility is that the president just expects Americans to believe whatever he says whether it’s true or not because prices of many staple groceries have only gotten more expensive in the few short months since since Trump took office again for a second term in January.

Newsom took aim at Trump’s claims, calling him out in extremely direct terms in a post on social media.

Eggs: UP

Beef: UP

Bread: UP

Bacon: UP

Chicken: UP

Orange Juice: UP



“Eggs: UP Beef: UP Bread: UP Bacon: UP Chicken: UP Orange Juice: UP Don’t believe his lies,” Newsom stated on X in a post that went viral with more than 14,000 reposts and 79,000 likes. (Egg prices — which are affected by avian flu outbreaks — are in fact lower since the start of the year.)

X user Brian Hopkins agreed with Newsom, but, “Ummm @GaviNewsom I’m fixing this for you.., Lumber – up Aluminum- up Steel – up Housing – up Unemployment – up Government spending – up Trump’s disapproval rating – WAY UP! Your welcome!”

X user Peggy Gabour also called out Trump, “This liar hasn’t ever entered a grocery store…” she wrote above a photo of Trump holding a sign that says, “I’m not done raising prices for you.”

One user assured Newsom that “smart people” don’t believe Trump.

This X user also pointed out how historically Republicans have run up the nation’s debt.

“FUN FACT: Each one of these Presidents inherited an economy WREACKED by a Republican and each one left with a booming economy,” The Godfather posted on X about a photo of Biden and former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The economy former President Joe Biden inherited from Trump in after Trump’s first term in office was in tatters as COVID-19 ravaged the world.

When Biden took office in 2021, he was forced to deal with the economic mess Trump had left behind, including quickly rising inflation that impacted everything from food prices to the costs of mortgages and rents, which started under Trump’s leadership and mishandling of the COVID economy.

Even Trump’s own Labor Department is worried prices could go even higher as a direct result of Trump’s immigration policies.

According to the Labor Department’s assessment, which was first reported by The American Prospect, the administration needs to take action “immediately” to prevent an even worse problem.

Trump’s been deporting the very people, migrant workers and not violent criminals, who harvest U.S. crops, crippling farmers and risking severe shortages which would cause food prices to spike even higher.