‘Second Time Today’: Heads Will Roll After Trump Is Humiliated Again Weeks After His Escalator and Teleprompter Were ‘Sabotaged’

President Donald Trump, 79, rolled out the red carpet for his lavish “Legacy Dinner” at the White House on Wednesday night, but his big moment didn’t go quite as planned. What was meant to be a polished speech for top donors and power players quickly went sideways.

Unlike the hiccups he faced while addressing the United Nations General Assembly in September, Trump’s latest mishap unfolded at his own White House on Oct. 15.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s dinner drew high-dollar donors backing a $200 million ballroom construction project, with representatives from Amazon, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Meta, Palantir, T-Mobile, and other major corporations in attendance. Republican Party officials also joined the exclusive event held in the East Room.

The White House account livestreamed the “Legacy Dinner” on YouTube as well as on X. Unfortunately for Trump, viewers had a hard time hearing the opening moments of his speech.

The YouTube version had a clear sound. But apparently, the president’s microphone was not connected to the feed, causing the X audio to broadcast at a low level.

President Trump Hosts a Ballroom Dinner https://t.co/NtbdBqflUQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 15, 2025

Viewers who watched the livestream on X railed against the audio troubles, calling for people who organized production to be fired over the setback.

One person on the Elon Musk-owned social media app simply replied, “Audio is terrible.” One person tweeted, “How embarrassing, they didn’t have his mic on.”

“Second time today you guys haven’t connected the mic to the online feed. Trump should fire you,” someone posted, calling out White House staffers responsible for setting up the stream.

A reply read, “[For real], you would think the audio team would be top-notch” with two laughing emojis. Yet, another poster added, “It took 15 minutes to fix the audio. We need higher standards in the White House.”

One person took aim at Trump and his guests for dining lavishly while discussing funding amid ongoing federal turmoil, writing, “Rich people having a fancy dinner while the rest of us are just trying to cut costs at the grocery store.”

Throughout his current second term as president, Trump has had to deal with several microphone-related incidents at public events since being inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Trump was briefly struck in the mouth by a boom mic in March as he was speaking to journalists at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The blunder caused Trump to shoot a stern look at the reporters, then scornfully raised his eyebrows before a female voice could be heard saying, “I’m sorry.”

Trump responded to the accidental contact by telling the media scrum, “She just made television tonight. She just became a big story tonight, right?”

More recently, Trump experienced an unexpected teleprompter outage while speaking with other world leaders at the United Nations in New York City.

The Queens-bred politician accused the U.N. of “triple sabotage” for the teleprompter crash, an escalator abruptly stopping after he and wife, Melania, stepped on it and an audio issue in the auditorium.

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday – Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” Trump exclaimed in a Truth Social post on Sept. 24.

Trump went on a rant for weeks after, disclosing how upset he was, which gave more ammunition to Cali. Gov. Gavin Newsom and late-night comedian and host Jimmy Kimmel, who continue to roast the president in their speeches, monologues, or social media timelines.