‘And I’m Also White’: Texas Nurse Who Won Award for ‘Above and Beyond’ Care Tells Officers She’d Let Them Die at Her Hospital In Racist Rant During DUI Arrest

A Texas nurse who was awarded for extraordinary ICU care was just fired from her job after she was caught on camera telling the cops who arrested her for DUI that she would let them die if she ever treated them.

Crystal Tadlock, 35, was arrested in Magnolia, Texas, on charges of driving under the influence on Oct. 11.

According to an arrest report obtained by Law&Crime, she was pulled over for going 66 mph in a 50 mph zone. It took her 40 seconds to stop, and officers noted that she ran a red light and hit a piece of concrete.

Crystal Tadlock, 35, was arrested in Magnolia, Texas, on charges of driving under the influence on Oct. 11, 2025. (Photo: X/Unlimited Ls)

Police reported that they noticed a “strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle,” and Tadlock’s breath, and that the nurse had “bloodshot, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.”

After failing sobriety tests, bodycam and police cruiser footage captured Tadlock’s incendiary rant at the officers who took her into custody. After blaming her failed tests on a recent eye injection, she starts threatening the cops.

“When you come through my hospital, don’t worry, I’ll let you die,” Tadlock is heard saying on video. “All your family members, and this is all on recording.”

The nurse informed officers that she’s worked at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital in Houston for the last seven years.

Tadlock adds, “Greater Heights, b—. Don’t go there.”

Her tirade doesn’t stop there. She starts taking aim at one officer’s racial background.

“You can’t speak straight because you have an accent from another country,” she says, later adding, “That’s because ICE hasn’t picked you up yet.”

She then goes after the officers’ decision to arrest her while making more racial remarks.

“You’re half-American. You’re gonna be so embarrassed. And I’m also white,” she said.

In an arrest report, the officer whom Tadlock insulted said that she “became increasingly belligerent, making derogatory remarks and threats.”

“She initially stated that the reason I was doing this was because ICE had not picked me up yet,” the report states. “Crystal also made racist comments about my ethnicity and stated that she is going to be getting out of this because she is white. She also stated that she had an issue with me because I was not white.”

The arrest report also states that once she arrived at jail, she told other staff members “that if any of them went to the hospital where she works, she would ensure they die as well.”

Tadlock is currently out on bond.

Not long after her arrest, Memorial Hermann released a statement to KTRK confirming they fired Tadlock after an investigation:

“Immediately upon learning of this incident on Saturday, we took swift action to suspend the employee, pending investigation. She has subsequently been terminated. The safety and privacy of our patients, visitors and workforce are our top priority, and we take such matters very seriously.”

In a now-viral Facebook post about the arrest, the Magnolia Police Department wrote about Tadlock, stating, “The female, who is a nurse, stated that if any of us came to her hospital, she would make sure we died. Unfortunately, we couldn’t charge her with not being a very nice person…”

Most Facebook users agreed with the agency’s sentiments.

“People tend to ‘say’ when they are drunk the things they ‘think’ sober…. 😏,” one person wrote.

In 2021, Tadlock was recognized by the nonprofit, the DAISY Foundation, which honors health care practitioners and caregivers who nurse and clinically care for patients with autoimmune diseases.

“Crystal is an exceptional ICU nurse who always goes above and beyond when providing care for patients as well as assisting the healthcare team,” the foundation’s statement said, in part. “Crystal always demonstrates a compassionate, caring, positive attitude towards patients, family, colleagues, and all health care disciplinary teams.”