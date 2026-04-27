‘Will be Fired’: FBI Director Kash Patel Freezes, Fumbles With iPhone After Shooting, Then Realizes He’s Being Filmed

Outside the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, just after gunfire shattered the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, FBI Director Kash Patel stood in a tuxedo with an iPhone pressed to his ear, scanning the scene aimlessly as crowds poured out and police lights cut through the night.

For a man who has leaned into the optics of authority, the disconnect was hard to miss, and it didn’t take long for people to start asking whether his quiet actions met the moment.

FBI Director Kash Patel delivers remarks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, August 11, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The footage, now circulating widely, has raised new questions about Patel’s competency at a time when his leadership was already under intense scrutiny, including allegations about his drinking habits while on duty.

Critics say the video captures a deeper concern: that the FBI director, amid an actual emergency involving top administration officials, appeared disengaged and simply out of his depth.

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Supporters countered that the clip showed nothing more than a senior official coordinating the response from his personal cellphone. But the episode landed in the middle of ongoing questions about whether his job is on the line, turning a chaotic night into a flashpoint for a much larger debate about his capability to do the job.

Video recorded outside the venue shows Patel fiddling around with his phone as agents stood around him and panicked guests exited the building.

When a bystander asked, “You guys have any idea what happened in there?” a man off camera responded, “Ma’am, I don’t, sorry.” Only after noticing the camera did Patel appear to say something into the phone, “All right, keep listening,” before quickly hanging up. He then appeared to be texting, giving the impression he was trying to appear engaged as the situation unfolded.

Inside the ballroom, critics say a separate video showed Patel’s obvious inexperience.

Patel was captured hunched in his seat, looking around nervously as others stood in the aftermath of the shooting. He was not on his phone in that moment, nor visibly directing anyone, just sitting and scanning the room as the immediate danger appeared to have passed.

I have no doubt that Kash Patel will be fired before June. Make sure the video goes viral. pic.twitter.com/qGztbIWZK1 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 26, 2026

The reaction online split sharply.

“Kash Patel standing around outside after the shooting like a random attendee and not the literal FBI Director is actually crazy,” Eric Spracklen, a right-wing political commentator, shared with his almost 300,000 followers in a post on X. Spracklen followed that by pointing out: “That’s interesting! Is he using his personal iPhone for coordinating the response?”

Kash Patel standing around outside after the shooting like a random attendee and not the literal FBI Director is actually crazy.



Video: @LinseyDavis pic.twitter.com/nv7bCYpX1H — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) April 26, 2026

In the comments, many rushed to defend Patel with a barrage of F-bombs and us-versus-them rhetoric, arguing that critics misunderstood the role of an FBI director.

“The Director of the FBI is surrounded by security AND checking his phone constantly. He’s on the scene. Leadership. I know you dumb-ss DemocRats don’t recognize real leadership,” One supporter wrote,

Others berated Spracklen for his apparent criticism of Patel.

“What’s he supposed to do dumb-ss. Pull out two pistols and run firing away like John Wick? He’s doing his job f-ck face. Let Secret Service do its job and then follow up once subdued. You’re a f-cking moron.”

Others framed the moment as routine coordination rather than visible action.

“What exactly is it that you think a FBI Director does? This isn’t Mission Impossible and Kash Patel isn’t Jason Bourne. He’s communicating with his subordinates. That’s literally his job,” another user wrote.

One echoed that point more aggressively: “What the f-ck did you expect him to do -sshole? What, specifically, should he have done you whiny little punk-ss b-tch? You’re way too stupid to know this, obviously, but the director of the FBI has people working under his direction that actually investigate and report on issues like this you f-cking -sshole Liberal.”

Opposing commenters said Patel looked like an official caught flat-footed in a moment that called for unequivocal leadership.

“There will always be a snitch among thieves. There will always be someone with a camera amongst these MAGA lunatics that will tell the truth. Bless the person who took this footage,” one commenter wrote, suggesting the video revealed more than intended.

Others questioned whether Patel was actually directing anything at all.

“Seems like he is not the one in charge,” another post read.

A separate user mocked the optics: “He’s like what am I suppose to do here. I know, I’ll stand in the front like I’m doing something and make some random calls to seem like I’m doing something. Inside thoughts like damn, they ruined my night of drinking.”

The criticism grew harsher as some pointed to Patel’s background and ongoing controversies.

Another response accused Patel of a lack of command during a crisis.

“Absolute chicken sh-t. He should have ran to be with the president. He should be giving commands to his crew that should be surrounding him. Instead he cowers. Goes outside and slowly texts and doesn’t talk to anyone. America deserves 1000000% better than this sh-t show.”

With rumors already swirling about Patel’s standing inside the administration, some saw the moment as potentially career-defining.

“Patel needs to update his resume and get the word out he’s looking for a new job,” one comment read.

The suspected gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly attempted to storm the ballroom where President Donald Trump and other officials were seated, firing multiple shots before being stopped before making it inside the space. Authorities say he was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and knives.

Patel, who later joined Trump at a press briefing, said the FBI was examining evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Still, the videos from the shooting incident have only added fuel to an already active debate about how Patel leads when it matters most.

Earlier this year, he drew attention for chugging beers with the Olympic hockey team in Italy.

In recent days, Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit he filed over a report by the Atlantic alleging problematic drinking and erratic behavior, claims he has denied. Past incidents involving alcohol, including arrests for public intoxication and public urination, have resurfaced as part of the broader narrative.

It remains unclear if the latest footage, showing the FBI director standing still and seemingly doing nothing, will have any real impact on his position.