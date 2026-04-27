‘Why are They Laughing’: Pete Hegseth Goes Off the Rails, Then Drops a Gross Confession That Triggers the Host’s Nervous Look Changes Everything

Pete Hegseth has had more than a few wayward moments in the White House, including during an Easter celebration where he had a little too much fun attacking Democrats.

The Secretary of War’s old colleagues at Fox News have previously expressed concern about his habits.

Not to mention his infamous New Year’s segment has become the poster image for champagne bottles. But even more disturbing is what else he puts in his mouth.

Pete Hegseth reveals a disgusting admission about his hands that has folks gagging. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

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A bold confession Hegseth shared during a television appearance has folks concerned.

The Defense Department chief was a host on “Fox and Friends” from 2017 until he was nominated for his current job in 2024. During one episode, he confessed to a disgusting habit that has everyone gagging over the details.

During a discussion about New Year’s resolutions, Hegseth said he would be more frank on air, which led to the unfortunate reveal.

“My 2019 resolution is to say things on air that I say off air,” Hegseth said before he shocked everyone with his big revelation. “I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years.”

His co-hosts laughed as they cringed while Hegseth continued to go off the rails with his oversharing.

The female host looked disgusted for a split-second as she pulled down her dress and scooted over as he continued.

“I don’t really wash my … I inoculate myself, it’s not — germs are not a real thing. … I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.”

A resurfaced clip of his admission was shared on Threads as a public service announcement. The post was captioned, “Just a PSA, don’t shake his hand for a number of reasons. This being number one.”

Other reactions to the video on social media were swift, including one from a user on Threads who added, “Eww he’s disgusting.”

Another user wondered why Hegseth’s co-hosts were giggling, asking, “Why are they laughing like it’s funny?!? It’s actually pretty disgusting!”

One user joked about Robert F. Kennedy and his revelation that he’s snorted cocaine off of toilets while discussing his own non-fear of germs and reluctance to vaccines. “I heard RFK jr did coke off Pete Hegseth’s hands,” they wrote. “And here comes the next pandemic,” added another.

“Not a surprise,” noted one. “He’s as disgusting as all the other people in the Trump-Epstein regime.”

The US National Center for Biotechnology Information shared a study noting that one gram of human feces contains one trillion germs, and bacteria that can be spread by people who do not wash their hands include E. coli and salmonella.

Fox News viewers were shocked after Hegseth’s admission, but he reacted to the backlash by claiming he was joking, and he added that it was ridiculous for viewers to take everything literally.

“We live in a society where people walk around with bottles of Purell in their pockets,” he said. “And they sanitize 19,000 times a day, as if that’s going to save their life. I take care of myself and all that, but I don’t obsess over everything all the time.”

The video, which was from 2019, also went viral back in 2025 as Hegseth was being confirmed for his current role.