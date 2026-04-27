‘Do You Hear Me?!’: Drunk Man Shouts N-Word at Black Men on Atlanta Beltline, Doesn’t Take Heed to a Warning, and Learns the Hard Way Twice

A viral video is raising questions about the culture in the city of Atlanta after it showed a white man calling a Black man a slur on the Beltline.

The video, posted by Everything Georgia on X, shows a dispute between the two men in the middle of a very busy part of Midtown Atlanta. The Atlanta Beltline is a 22-mile loop of trails, parks, and future transit connecting 45 neighborhoods across the city. The area is also home to many vibrant public spaces.

A drunk man on the Beltline was slapped after using a racial slur (Photo Credit @GAfollowers)

The clip shows a man in jeans, who appears to be drunk, stumbling around the sidewalk with bicyclists and walkers navigating their way around him as he hurls insults at two Black men.

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It appears the drunken man was getting upset that his glasses were missing. “Where are my glasses?” He asked the two men. “You aren’t n—ers are ya?”

“What’d he say?” the man recording the video asked as the conversation continued.

The two men started pointing to the other side of the sidewalk, saying the man had dropped his glasses there. Both remained seated and continued their conversation after the man walked away.

The disruptive man stumbles over to his glasses and sits on the ground before picking them up and walking back over to the two Black men.

“And let me tell you something,” the man says as he walks back over to the two men. At this point, what the white man says becomes garbled, but he can be heard using the slur again.

At one point, seemingly fed up, one of the men in a pink romper jumps up, walks over to the man, and gets in his face.

“DO YOU HEAR ME?” he yelled. “IF I EVER HEAR YOU CALLING SOMEONE N—ER AGAIN, I’LL BEAT YOUR A–.”

“Do your job,” the drunken man replied.

Suddenly, the man in the pink romper slaps him and walks away. The drunk man starts following him, but onlookers begin yelling at him to back off.

Just ahead of the drunken man in the video, a blond woman tries to help, but then the man holding her hand pulls her away from the situation, not letting her step in.

In a video posted in the comment section by @iexistinyurmind, another man steps in to attack the drunken racist.

Accosted by a man casually holding a cigarette, the drunken man gets into what can only be described as a “fight stance,” but that didn’t help. The man with the cigarette punches him multiple times before he walks away.

The man with the cigarette walked away without a scratch.

“I’m all for free speech, but there is a time [and] a place to use that; this guy deserves an ass beating,” @OvertimeUSA commented.

“Stop using terminology you’re not familiar with,” @wellingtonajo added.

“He smacked the s—t outta him and turned around. FEARLESS,” Gedia Kedar commented.

Other commenters questioned whether Atlanta’s culture was changing.

“I live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in a city where you get your jaw wired for using the n word towards a Black person,” @historic333 said.

The city of Atlanta has a complex racial history, often navigating tension between its reputation as a “Black Mecca” for progress and a reality of deep structural inequality.

Politico reports Atlanta is considered one of the most segregated cities in the U.S.

It’s unclear who took the original video.

None of the men in the videos has been identified.