‘Gross’: Drew Barrymore’s On-Air Meltdown Turns Bad After She Sniffs Her ‘Dirty’ Feet, Then Horrifies Fans by Forcing Her Co-Host to Smell Them Too!

Actress and daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore disgusted more than a few viewers after taking a whiff of her feet on live television.

Barrymore, 50, sat with co-hosts Sunny Anderson and Ross Mathews to chat about personal hygiene in a clip circulating from the Oct. 7 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Anderson, 50, kicked off a chat about cleanliness on the “Drew’s News” segment, but before anyone could answer how often folks should wash their feet, Barrymore slipped off her shoes, pulled out her feet and turned it into a live demo.

Drew Barrymore’s talk show takes an unexpected turn when she pulls out her feet for her co-hosts to smell during live broadcast. (Photo: by The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube)

“Drew, I smelled yours last year. They’re divine,” Anderson said about the Hollywood veteran’s feet. Mathews, 46, chimed in, “She’s like a smell-good girl.”

When the camera panned back to Barrymore, the “Charlie’s Angels” actress had her bare foot above the desk just inches away from Anderson’s face.

“They’re dirty right now,” Barrymore admitted while sniffing her toes. Anderson responded, “Let me double-check,” before the Food Network personality and Mathews then put their noses to Barrymore’s foot.

Anderson continued, “It smells like a whole lotta nothing. That’s what you want.” Barrymore added, “There’s no scent there whatsoever. And believe me, I have other issues.”

All three presenters went on to debate foot washing, with Barrymore confessing, “My feet are dirty, but they don’t smell.” She then owned up to only cleaning her feet once a week.

“Experts actually say that you should scrub your feet every single day to help fight infections and cut down on the smell,” Anderson informed the live crowd.

Audience members even talked about their foot-washing routine with the world. The segment, specifically Anderson taking a whiff of Barrymore’s foot, sparked online replies.

“Now, Drew… It’s getting weird,” one person declared on a Page Six Instagram post covering the awkward “Drew’s News” installment about proper foot care.

Anderson also caught flak for her part in the foot-focused presentation. For instance, one comment read, “What is wrong with the others also smelling her feet? Ugh.”

Drew Barrymore shocked her talk show audience when she whipped out her bare feet and smelled them. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/JLKQQOFuNy — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2025

“She’s always in someone’s personal space. The way she interviews is weird, now smelling feet. She needs attention,” another Barrymore critic expressed.

A former fan posted, “I used to LOVE Drew. Her early movies were IT. Cannot stand her now. This talk show is gross, her touching and being weird and invading [people’s] space is yucky.”

Barrymore’s five-year-old daytime talk show has had several viral moments since the syndicated program debuted in September 2020.

In November 2024, fellow television star Martha Stewart, 84, playfully pushed Barrymore after the seven-time Emmy Award nominee invaded her personal space on air.

Barrymore was seen stroking Stewart’s arm and back, which led to her lifestyle guru saying, “You’re the wrong gender.” The “Pies & Tarts” author pushed Barrymore away from her on the couch.

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen questioned Barrymore about the headline-grabbing exchange with Stewart in a February 2025 interview.

Cohen, 57, asked, “Was Martha Stewart like, ‘ehh’?” The writer of the best-selling memoir “Little Girl Lost” answered, “You know what? I think she was just teasing.”

“I’ve never been able to say this before with confidence, but I can now. I think Martha really does like me,” Barrymore stated. “I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it.”

Stewart returned to “The Drew Barrymore Show” in October 2025 to reflect on their previous encounter. The businesswoman explained that she does not like to be “petted” on television.

Barrymore has acknowledged in the past that she needed to alter her close-contact interview style, which sometimes causes her guests to appear uncomfortable.

“Well, I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point,” she offered during a 2024 interview with “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Denny Directo.

Barrymore also said, “Do you know how hard the [COVID-19] pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!”