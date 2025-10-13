‘That’s Embarrassing’: Pam Bondi Caught with Her Pants Down When Photographer Captured Her Pasted-and-Glued Notes, But What Was In Them Was Even Worse

Attorney General Pam Bondi brought a shockingly childish folder with her to a Senate hearing apparently containing handwritten and typed notes on how to attack Democrats glued to the inside of the folder.

Bondi showed up at the hearing unprepared to answer any question seriously, instead going on the attack from the get-go and using what one observer called her “private burn book.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on August 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Her file notes were captured by a photographer during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst noticed that Bondi kept looking into the manilla folder during questioning and before her attacks on senators in the contentious hearing, part of the annual oversight of the Justice Department.

Ernst captured images of the file showing the notes appeared to contain aggressive phrases aimed at specific lawmakers.

Instead of preparing answers about how she could help better America, Pam Bondi broke out the glue stick to paste together these weak roasts for reference. That’s embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/fvvhY7CV9p — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) October 8, 2025

She went after Connecticut Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal, lashing out about a campaign talking point from more than 15 years ago involving his service as a U.S. Marine, according to Raw Story. She also accused Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin of taking money from someone who knew disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A typed list of talking points for Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse included the line, “You rail against dark money, but work with dark money groups.”

Another handwritten piece of paper showed Bondi planned to ask Whitehouse if he had taken money from tech billionaire Reid Hoffman, a friend of Epstein. She did accuse him of it and he later denied her claims.

But Bondi used the Hoffman claim to dodge Whitehouse’s question on whether the FBI had a photo belonging to Epstein that showed Trump with half-naked young girls, something reported by author Michael Wolff.

“Do you know if the FBI found those photographs in their search of Jeffrey Epstein’s safe or premises or otherwise? Have you seen any such thing?” Whitehouse asked.

Pam Bondi to Senator Whitehouse: “You’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants-Reid Hoffman!” pic.twitter.com/TbLCXInTh8 — Nad (@offbeateffect) October 7, 2025

“You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks, once again trying to slander President Trump left and right, when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants, Reid Hoffman,” Bondi replied.

At the top of the folder Bondi included a social media post from Whitehouse in July in which he called for an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. “No government official should be above the law,” he wrote.

No government official should be above the law.



The American people deserve a comprehensive investigation into the potential violations of ethics and tax laws by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Senator @RonWyden and I sent a letter to AG Garland making the case. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 9, 2024

Her canned, rehearsed responses prompted an unflappable Whitehouse to point out, “The questions here are actually pretty specific. So, having you respond with completely irrelevant far-right internet talking points is really not very helpful here.”

She also included bullet points of possible responses, apparently needing to prepare in advance to say things like, “You are a total hypocrite.”

