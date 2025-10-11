‘Don Is Upset:’ Trump Is Glum and Dispirited After Being Snubbed By the Nobel Prize Committee as Republicans Try to Soothe His Bruised Ego

Talk about a bruised ego. President Donald Trump, in a glum and dispirited manner, ignored the press pool as he left the White House on Friday, something he rarely ever does, after news that a Venezuelan democracy activist won the Nobel Peace Prize instead of him.

Trump and his cronies have campaigned for months, trying to strongarm the Norwegian Nobel Committee into handing the prestigious honor over to Trump.

Instead, the committee awarded the illustrious prize to Venezuelan democracy activist and opposition politician, Maria Coria Machado, who is still in hiding in Venezuela after vigorously promoting democratic rights and fighting the authoritarian regime in Venezuela for freedom.

In giving the prize to Machado, the committee described her as an “extraordinary example of civilian courage” in the face of a brutally oppressive state.

The president, meanwhile, without mentioning he lost the prize, spent hours Friday morning posting videos of his loyal supporters praising him while also touting his role in brokering a ceasefire in Israel’s two-year-old war with Hamas.

One clip showed a host on the conservative Newsmax TV network crediting Trump with helping bring peace to the Middle East before Israel had even approved the deal. In another, he bragged about the indictment of Trump’s political enemy, New York Attorney General Letitia James, by a Virginia grand jury.

Still, a third post showed former Israeli Ambassador David Friedman praising Trump’s negotiating skills.

The MAGA world erupted after the Nobel Committee snubbed Trump, with his son Eric Trump leading the charge and claiming the President should be rewarded for his efforts in brokering a peace deal in Gaza. Another post suggested renaming the award after Trump instead of Alfred Nobel, the man who founded the award and whose money still funds it.

“Don is upset,” one Threads user observed.

“Not an ounce of leadership or humility. Disgrace to the Presidential office,” another poster chimed in.

Social media user Harmony simply posted a hilarious cartoon meme of a crying baby throwing a temper tantrum.

“I hope to god his poor wittle baby heart broke and he cried about it,” this Threads stated.

Georgia congressman and Trump crony Buddy Carter went on Fox News Friday to point to the ceasefire in Gaza and say Trump deserves the prize.

“And that’s why I’m introducing a resolution [in] … Congress today that will honor him with the Nobel Peace Prize, and if need be, we’ll, we’ll offer a discharge petition on that. I hope we can work with the speaker, though, and get it on the floor for a vote,” Carter groveled.

Social media backlash over Carter’s weird comments erupted

“Hahahahaha! Stupidity never ends!” one Threads user pronounced.

Another chimed in, “I just gave myself the Nobel Prize, an Emmy, a Pulitzer, and the Stanley Cup.”

This one kind of says it all: “I can’t believe we have to deal with this for 3 more years.”

Carter also sent a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee last June, nominating Trump for the prize for his role in ending the fighting between Israel and Iran, even though Trump gave Israel the green light to attack Iran in the first place.