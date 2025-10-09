‘There Was a Note Attached…’: Donald Trump Caught in Chaos After Someone Throws a Cell Phone at Him as Secret Service’s Reaction Becomes Instant Meme

Donald Trump has had plenty of wild moments, but a video from Allentown, Pennsylvania, has the internet shocked after watching what the cameras caught.

What began as a simple moment of Trump exiting the stage quickly spiraled into chaos as his security team’s over-the-top, almost cinematic reaction turned the scene into pure comedy gold.

A video of Trump dodging a flying phone at a rally has gone viral for the Secret Service’s dramatic response. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The moment unfolded as Trump wrapped up his speech at the Turning Point Action event in the pivotal swing area of Lehigh Valley. He spent the evening delivering his usual message, criticizing what he called failures on the economy and border security under the Biden-Harris administration, while casting himself as the only candidate who could bring prosperity back to the nation.

As he made his way offstage, someone threw an electronic device in his direction, prompting a swift and dramatic response from security. The presumed phone landed near his feet with a note attached, and Trump, ever the showman, kept waving to supporters as he left, apparently unfazed by the scare.

When the video of the Oct. 29, 2024 moment recently resurfaced on social media, courtesy of a parody Facebook page called Barron Trump Fans, the internet was just as stunned as they were back then.

“Wow! Quick reflexes on the Secret Security guy!!!!” one impressed commenter wrote, praising the agents’ swift action.

Another asked, “Really? Was it actually thrown or just dropped or accidentally knocked out of someone’s hands?”

Others took a more lighthearted approach to deciphering what exactly happened.

“Someone probably knocked it out of their hand when they were trying to video. The note says ‘pick up milk,'” one person joked, while another theorized, “More like someone dropped it. I seriously doubt somebody’s going to throw away a $1300 cell phone.”

The speculation didn’t stop there, as many wondered what was written on the attached note.

“There was a note attached to that phone. They can find out what it said and who that phone belonged to. Maybe it is important,” one user suggested.

Another commenter offered a more optimistic take: “Are you sure someone videoing, didn’t accidentally drop it? People drop their phones all the time! If so, hope they got their phone back.”

Meanwhile, one particular observer took readers way back, drawing a comparison to a memorable moment from political history: “Could been a shoe like bush had XD.”

That reference harkened back to December 2008, when a journalist hurled both his shoes at President George W. Bush during a Baghdad press conference, forcing the commander in chief to duck twice while security scrambled to intervene.

Today I learned that the Iraqi journalist who threw his shoes at Bush (Muntadhar al-Zaidi) served 9 months in prison for it….



He did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/qo06RxpcsJ — 𝘼𝙣𝙘𝙖𝙥 𝘼𝙞𝙧 🛫 (@AncapAir) August 15, 2025

Interestingly enough, this wasn’t the first time Trump made headlines involving a phone.

His longtime fascination with his device has been well-documented, particularly his choice of wallpaper: a photo of himself pointing directly at the camera, Uncle Sam-style. The image, captured in July 2019 as he departed the White House for a New Jersey fundraiser, has remained his lock screen through multiple years, symbolizing his enduring self-confidence.

High-profile figures have long been vocal about Trump’s resilience when rally events place him in situations of danger. Tiger Woods reflected on how the Butler incident affected him, telling BBC Sport he couldn’t focus during a tournament because he “didn’t sleep at all on the flight” after watching coverage of the attempt.

Meanwhile, Amber Rose praised Trump’s strength during a 20-minute interview, calling him “the epitome of an alpha male” and explaining that as a single mother, she felt protected by his leadership.

In the end, whether it was a wayward phone, an accidental drop, or something more deliberate, the Allentown incident proved one thing: Trump’s security isn’t taking any chances, and social media isn’t letting them forget their viral-worthy reflexes anytime soon.