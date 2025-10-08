‘There’s a Glitch’: Stephen Miller Makes Alarming Claim About Trump’s Power on Live TV Then Freezes After Realizing What He Said Out Loud

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is raising alarm bells with comments he made during an interview on CNN Monday, before he seemed to pretend he was experiencing technical difficulties and went silent.

Anchor Boris Sanchez was asking Miller about a pair of court rulings over the weekend blocking President Donald Trump’s plans to send federalized National Guard troops into Portland, Oregon.

Miller told Sanchez the administration filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which issued the rulings.

Stephen Miller, senior advisor to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center on October 11, 2024, in Aurora, Colorado. Trump is campaigning in key states ahead of the November 5th presidential election. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

“I would note that the administration won an identical case in the Ninth Circuit just a few months ago with respect to the federalizing of the California National Guard. Under Title 10 of the U.S. Code, the President has plenary authority, has…” Miller began before abruptly freezing.

Social media lit up over Miller’s misspeak, with many theorizing this was Trump’s plan all along.

“While on CNN, Stephen Miller states that Trump has Plenary Authority. After realizing what he says. Miller pretends to have gone off air. Plenary authority is the full, complete, and absolute power a governing body possesses to act on a particular issue without any significant limitations,” a Threads user explained.

“This happens when you handlers tell you to SHUT THE F-CK UP NOW after you F-CK UP and say the words out loud on a global news network. Stephen Miller claiming that POTUS has plenary authority (absolute authority, ie he’s a dictator),” this Threads user stated.

“There’s a glitch in Stephen Miller’s matrix,” another user wrote.

This Threads user speculated about what the Trump administration is really planning as it deploys federal troops into American cities. “Only in the event of the implementation of the Insurrection Act does a President have plenary authority. He spilled the beans on the next move.”

“Yup! Bingo. And in order to enforce the act there has to be civil unrest, that’s why they are “waging war” on these cities,” another responded.

“This is why he’s screaming that everything from a jaywalk to a fender-bender is an “insurrection,” still another chimed in.

Others noticed that CNN seemed to edit out the part where Miller said Trump had “plenary powers” before posting the interview on its YouTube channel.

“Hi @CNN @BorisSanchezTv, just curious why your CNN YouTube channel edited out Stephen Miller’s “glitch” when he said the quiet part out loud that Trump has “plenary powers” and then pretended to freeze. Why was he given a take two on that question, and why didn’t anyone press him on why he would say Trump has “plenary power,” meaning total power?” Threads user Maya Conteras demanded.

The term plenary powers is usually used to describe a governing body that can make an absolute decision on an issue of local or state significance.

The president of the United States does not have plenary authority, defined as a complete and absolute authority with no limitations. In the U.S., under the Constitution, power is shared between three branches of government: the legislative or Congress, the judicial, or the court system, and the executive branch, which the President controls.

Trump has engaged in extreme authoritarian rhetoric, ignored laws, and made major power grabs in the short time since taking office for a second time in January. He’s targeted his political enemies and has even speculated out loud about the possibility of assuming the mantle of an American dictator.