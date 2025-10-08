‘Stop Telling Me What to Do!’: MAGA Supporter Crashes Out at Black Author Book Talk After Getting the Boot for Spewing Racist Insults

On May 21, Black author Dr. La’Tonya Rease Miles appeared at a book talk to promote her new memoir, “Smart Girl: A First-Gen Origin Story.” Attendees gathered at the quaint James M. Duncan Branch Library in Alexandria, Virginia, hoping to get their books signed and to hear Miles’ inspiring story of being the first in her family to attend and graduate from a four-year university.

Instead, they got an earful from a belligerent Trump supporter who crashed the reading.

“This is not Nazi Germany! I don’t need to do anything. Stop telling me what to do,” shouted the older white man.

A man in MAGA hat was captured harassing a Black author. (Photo: X/Godisablackman)

According to the caption of the now viral video, he infiltrated what appears to have been the book talk from March 17 and began heckling the author and harassing her with “racist rants.” Decked out in a fiery red Make America Great Again t-shirt, the man refused to calm down or lower his voice, and likened library security to Nazi Germany, “communist China,” and the “f-cking USSR” when they told him to shush.

wypipo/white supremacists are trying to turn “crashing Black spaces” into a trend — playing sacrificial lambs for their religion of white supremacy.



Just like they showed up at TSU, another one tried it at a Black book signing, provoking and baiting for a violent reaction.



This… pic.twitter.com/girY1cCniy — GOD IS A BLACK MAN! (@godisBlackman) September 25, 2025

“Is this Nazi Germany?” he demanded after being asked to leave. “Call the cops, you’re not the police. You can’t tell me what to do,” he yelled at a Black female security guard, who eyed him stoically as he berated her with foul language. The meltdown continued as he flipped off the room of avid readers and yelled, “Take a picture of it,” referring to ridiculous antics, before turning on his heel and leaving.

Miles, who earned her doctorate from UCLA in American literature, reportedly chimed in with her assessment that the book signing “went well despite the clown.”

“Notice he attacked a room of women,” wrote one eagle-eyed viewer in the comments section on X. “They always do it when no brothers are around or any men with nuts, man oh man,” wrote another.

“Racism is a mental illness,” stated a third viewer, agreeing with the person who shared the crash out on X. “This ISN’T ‘free speech’—it’s WHITE SUPREMACIST WARFARE on Black joy. RACIST’s rotting the soul of America, one vicious raid at a time.”